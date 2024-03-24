Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find and use Dragon’s Gaze

The Dragon’s Gaze in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a worthwhile item to pick up as soon as you reach the city of Vernsworth.

It is a valuable item that can help you collect one of the game’s notoriously difficult-to-find items by showing you their exact locations in the surrounding areas. The Dragon’s Gaze is tucked away for anyone looking for it, and for those who don’t even know what it does—we have you covered.

Where to find Dragon’s Gaze in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The mythical item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Dragon’s Gaze in Dragon’s Dogma 2, head to the top of Vernworth Castle at the very top floor of the tower on 4F.

You can enter the castle freely during the day without any guards trying to stop you. As you climb the tower, you encounter destroyed parts of the stairs, so you need to run and jump over them to reach the top.

Falling leads to death, so be careful not to put a foot in the wrong location.

What does Dragon’s Gaze do in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Wakestone Revealed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using the Dragon’s Gaze in your inventory shows you all the nearby Wakestone Shards in your local area for a limited time.

You can then head to these spots and collect the Wakestone Shards to create a Wakestone, which acts as a revive for you or various NPCs and pawns.

Most of these shards might not be accessible, but you at least know where they are now without leaving it up to change. You almost might have some trouble finding the shards as the positions on the map don’t tell you what level the shards are at. They could be underground or in a room you can’t access until later in the story.

