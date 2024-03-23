Category:
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete House of the Blue Sunbright

A long trip.
Josh Challies
Published: Mar 23, 2024 05:25 am
A player in Dragon's Dogma 2 stood outside the Townsend Estate.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Side quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 send you across various locations on the map and the House of Blue Sunbright quest can be troubling to complete.

The House of Blue Sunbright quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be obtained relatively early but requires you to have completed another questline before it triggers. It is also one of the quests with a limited time to complete it, so it should jump to the top of your to-do list. Below, we’ve got all the information you need to complete the House of Blue Sunbright quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, including tips to make your task easier.

House of the Blue Sunbright Dragon’s Dogma 2 quest guide

A map of Vernworth in Dragon's Dogma 2 with the location of the Townsend Estate marked.
Head here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing The Gift of Giving Quest, a Housemaid approaches you in the Common Quarter of Vernworth and asks you to visit her master’s manor. This marks the start of the Blue Sunbright quest.

Head to the Townsend Estate and speak to the housemaid and Sebastian inside, where you are asked to find Sebastian’s lookalike and ask her to aid. The person you need to find is Daphne, who you aided in The Gift of Giving Quest.

Daphne follows you to return to the Townsend Estate to speak to the handmaid and Sebastian. She agrees, and you need to help Sebastian prepare for his trip to Melve. Provide Sebastian with food and medicine for his journey.

At this point, do not continue the questline unless you plan to complete it immediately, as the next stage marks the start of a time limit. You can wait however long you need to if you do not return to the Townsend Estate.

To continue the quest, return to the Townsend Estate after at least a day, and you learn Sebastian has not come back from his trip. You are asked to locate him, and a quest marker is provided nearby to Melve—I recommend that you take an Oxcart to get there quickly.

A screenshot of the Dragon's Dogma 2 map showing Sebastian's location.
Follow the main road out of Melve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find Sebastian in the location marked above. He is unconscious on the floor. Wake him up and give him medicine that treats poison. He thanks you for your help and returns to Vernworth.

Return to the Townsend Estate in Vernworth. Again, I recommend walking the short distance to Melve and taking the Oxcart to make the trip back much quicker. Once inside the estate, a short dialogue sequence plays and the House of Blue Sunbright quest is complete.

Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.