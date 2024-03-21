Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have early access? 

The much-anticipated Dragon’s Dogma 2 is soon upon us, and if you have been looking forward to the release, then you might be curious whether you can make a head start on your adventure as the Arisen via early access.

If playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 early is something you are hoping to do, keep reading.

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 offer early access?

There is no early access, but you can get in a little early on consoles with the New Zealand trick. Image via Capcom

Unfortunately, Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not have early access. Don’t be too disappointed though, as there is a sneaky way to begin playing the game early.

Can you play Dragon’s Dogma 2 early with the New Zealand trick?

You can jump into Dragon’s Dogma 2 a little early via the New Zealand trick. Players around the world have been using this infamous trick of setting their consoles or PCs to New Zealand time—which is a day ahead of most regions—for ages to begin playing anticipated games slightly earlier.

However, you can only do this if you are playing on the Xbox Series X|S or the PlayStation 5. You won’t be able to use the New Zealand trick if you are planning on playing the game on the PC, as Capcom will be launching the PC version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 at the same time around the world: Thursday, March 21 at 6pm CT.

The game will be released at midnight across all regions for Xbox and PlayStation, which is why the New Zealand trick is technically possible for consoles. Check out our handy guide on how to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 on your console early with the New Zealand trick to get started.

