Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have a demo?

Fans of Dragon’s Dogma don’t have to wait much longer for the release of the sequel Dragon’s Dogma 2, thanks to the March 22 release date. Many wonder whether Capcom will release a demo beforehand to allow fans to play the game before the official release.

Recommended Videos

With this in mind, let’s have a look at whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a demo to give players a taste of what is to come.

Is there a Dragon’s Dogma 2 demo?

While a Dragon’s Dogma 2 demo hasn’t been confirmed by Capcom, there have been whisperings of one coming soon. Redditor CannedBeanofDeath pointed out some changes made to the Steam listing on SteamDB that suggest this. The noteworthy change can be seen as a “free on demand” entry under the “packages” tab, per the image below.

It’s all looking very promising. Image via SteamDB

There is a good chance this may be a demo for Dragon’s Dogma 2, especially since the change has been made so close to the release date. Capcom has a habit of releasing demos for its big releases, such as the demos released for the various Resident Evil remakes. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a sequel that many gamers are looking forward to, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if it decides to drop a demo on us.

We will keep you updated on any news regarding a Dragon’s Dogma 2 demo, but if you are planning on waiting to play the game until the full release, then make sure to grab it when it releases for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and on the PC via Steam on March 22.