Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have a demo?

Is a demo on its way for the long awaited sequel?
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 04:06 am
An image of an armored character from Dragon's Dogma 2
Image via Capcom

Fans of Dragon’s Dogma don’t have to wait much longer for the release of the sequel Dragon’s Dogma 2, thanks to the March 22 release date. Many wonder whether Capcom will release a demo beforehand to allow fans to play the game before the official release.

With this in mind, let’s have a look at whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a demo to give players a taste of what is to come. 

Is there a Dragon’s Dogma 2 demo?

While a Dragon’s Dogma 2 demo hasn’t been confirmed by Capcom, there have been whisperings of one coming soon. Redditor CannedBeanofDeath pointed out some changes made to the Steam listing on SteamDB that suggest this. The noteworthy change can be seen as a “free on demand” entry under the “packages” tab, per the image below. 

An image of the SteamDB entry for Dragon's Dogma 2
It’s all looking very promising. Image via SteamDB

There is a good chance this may be a demo for Dragon’s Dogma 2, especially since the change has been made so close to the release date. Capcom has a habit of releasing demos for its big releases, such as the demos released for the various Resident Evil remakes. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a sequel that many gamers are looking forward to, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if it decides to drop a demo on us. 

We will keep you updated on any news regarding a Dragon’s Dogma 2 demo, but if you are planning on waiting to play the game until the full release, then make sure to grab it when it releases for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and on the PC via Steam on March 22.

Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.