Capcom is quizzing Dragon’s Dogma 2 players on potential DLC amid expansion rumors

How much would you pay for DLC?
Michael Beckwith
Published: Mar 28, 2024 10:20 am
A Dragon eating a heart in Dragon's Dogma 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A survey by Capcom is seeking feedback on Dragon’s Dogma 2, and it includes queries on any potential DLC the RPG may receive.

Spotted and shared by VGC on March 28, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 survey will run until April 21 and, for the most part, asks fairly typical questions, like which platform you bought the game for and what motivated you to buy it. The standout question, though, is whether you’d be interested in seeing post-launch DLC for the game.

A player in Dragon's Dogma 2 fighting a Chimera.
Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s already a meaty adventure, but who could say no to more of it? Image via Capcom

In particular, Capcom is curious to know what sort of content you’d want to see in any Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC and how much you’d be willing to pay for it. The lowest price range suggested is upwards of $9.99, while the highest range is anything over $50. For what it’s worth, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is already $70, making it the most expensive game Capcom’s ever sold.

While this survey doesn’t guarantee any such DLC is in active development, the fact that Capcom’s broaching the subject suggests it’s at least considering it. It’s also possible that a DLC is already on its way, and the company wants to gauge how much it can sell it for before landing on a price. A rumor shared on Reddit on March 27 has claimed a full-fledged expansion, titled The Dragon Princess, is in the works, but you probably shouldn’t put too much stock in it: Aside from a lack of supporting evidence, the rumor originates from 4chan, which has never been the most accurate of sources.

It’s barely been a week since Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s launch, and Capcom hasn’t shared any sales figures. Given the extremely positive critical reception and its cracking into Steam’s top sellers in just a day, though, it’s safe to assume it’s a sales success, which would encourage them to support it with DLC. There was a severe backlash against the launch day microtransactions, which let you purchase in-game items and resources with real money, but a substantial expansion would likely be a different story.

If you’d like to take the survey yourself, you can do so via this Capcom link, and completing it will net you a digital Dragon’s Dogma 2 wallpaper.

Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports covering all kinds of gaming news. A graduate in Computer Games Design and Creative Writing from Brunel University who's been writing about games since 2014. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.