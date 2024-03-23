Can you lock on to enemies in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Fighting enemies in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a pain, especially when you encounter waves of enemies coming at you at once. Some lock-on system is desperately needed to make life more bearable on the battlefield.

When you flail around a bit, though, and mash every button and key on your controllers, you might discover that there is no targeting mechanic at all. Or is there?

Is there a lock-on mechanic in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Griffin time. Image via Capcom

There is no way to lock on to enemies or any lock-on mechanic in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

While there is no way to lock onto an enemy, it doesn’t mean there aren’t particular abilities that instantly teleport you toward the nearest enemy when activated. Equally, your character usually appears to lock onto the closest enemy in combat if you button-mash, but it doesn’t help you turn your camera around.

That said, you can grab onto enemies and climb them, giving you some form of lock-on. When you’re attached to an enemy, you keep hitting the body party you are connected to until you jump off or the enemy throws you off.

Still, for those looking for pure lock-on mechanics, prepare to be disappointed. Be aware of your surroundings, especially if you are trying to block enemy attacks, as one attack could prove fatal if you aren’t fully conscious of your surroundings.

If you are on PC, though, it’s likely that someone will eventually add a lock-on mod to the game, so it’s worth keeping a lookout. There are already a bunch of helpful mods available right now, so we can’t imagine it’ll take that long for one to be developed.

