Best Gaming PC Builds For Dragon’s Dogma 2 (DIY & Pre-built)

Rise and do battle.
Published: Mar 26, 2024 11:22 am
Medusa turning players to stone in DD2
If you’re gearing up for a journey in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s fantastic world, you’ll need the right tools on your side. Regardless of your RPG skills, a capable gaming PC is essential to ensure the smoothest experience possible.

The best gaming PC builds for Dragon’s Dogma 2 aim to provide the best gaming experience possible in the game, which can be subjective. While some will be satisfied with 30-to-60 frame rates at the lowest settings, others may want to push the game’s graphical settings to their limits.

Ever since switching to console gaming, I let my gaming PC get out of shape. Every time there’s a new release, I’m reminded of how I’m due for an upgrade, and if you’re in the same boat, the following builds could get your gaming setup back on its feet.

PC System Requirements for Dragon’s Dogma 2

To run Dragon’s Dogma 2 smoothly, you’ll need a mid-range processor like an Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 at the minimum. Developers recommend combining a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 16GB of RAM to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 at 1080p, averaging 30 fps.

For a more fluid experience at higher resolutions, you’ll need a more powerful processor like an Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and a top-tier graphics card like a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6700.

Best High-Powered PC Build for Dragon’s Dogma 2

ComponentItemItem Image
CPUAMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
CPU CoolerARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 280 72.8 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler
MotherboardAsus ROG STRIX B650E-F GAMING WIFI ATX AM5 Motherboard
MemoryG.Skill Flare X5 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-6000 CL30 Memory
StorageTEAMGROUP T-Force Cardea Z44Q 1 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 4.0 X4 NVME Solid State DriveTEAMGROUP T-Force Cardea Z44Q 1 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 4.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive
Video Card, GPUZotac GAMING Trinity OC GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB Video Card
CaseCORSAIR 4000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Case
Power SupplyThermaltake Toughpower GF A3
Component Breakdown For High-Powered Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC Build

This powerhouse PC build is overkill for Dragon’s Dogma 2 at base settings, but future-proofs your experience for demanding games and maximizes performance with the latest hardware. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the top-of-the-line NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card ensure silky smooth frame rates at high resolutions, even with ray tracing enabled.

Best Low-Budget PC Build for Dragon’s Dogma 2

ComponentItemItem Image
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 5600
MotherboardMSI B550-A PRO ATX AM4 MotherboardMSI B550-A PRO ATX AM4 Motherboard
MemoryKingston FURY Beast 16 GB (2 x 8 GB)Kingston FURY Beast 16 GB (2 x 8 GB)
StorageKingston NV2 2TB M.2-2280Kingston NV2 2TB M.2-2280
Video Card, GPUAsus DUAL OC GeForce RTX 3060 V2Asus DUAL OC GeForce RTX 3060 V2
CaseDeepcool CC560 ATX Mid Tower Case
Deepcool CC560 ATX Mid Tower Case
Power SupplyCorsair CX650 650 W 80+Corsair CX650 650 W 80+
Component Breakdown For Low-Budget Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC Build

This budget-friendly PC aims for the best balance between power and affordability. If you’d like to slay your enemies in Dragon’s Dogma 2 on a budget, look no further than the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 V2 combo in this system. The duo ensures smooth gameplay at 1080p resolution, you’ll have fast load times with the help of a 2TB Kingston SSD.

Best pre-built gaming PC’s for Dragon’s Dogma 2

ROG Strix GA15DK Gaming Desktop

ComponentItem
CPUAMD Ryzen 7-5800X
Memory16 GB DDR4
Storage512 GB SSD
Video Card, GPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Product Breakdown For ROG Strix GA15DK Gaming Desktop

Packing a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, the ROG Strix GA15DK pre-built desktop is a compelling choice for Dragon’s Dogma 2. This pair should allow players to run DD2 and other modern games while averaging smooth frame rates.

Skytech Gaming Siege Gaming PC

ComponentItem
CPUIntel Core i7 12700F
Memory16 GB DDR4
Storage1TB NVME SSD
Video Card, GPUNVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti
Product Breakdown For Skytech Gaming Siege Gaming PC

In the Skytech Gaming Siege pre-built PC the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700F CPU acts as a powerful engine. It’s not alone, though, since it’s paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. With the 1TB NVMe SSD for quick load times, not only is this PC more than enough for playing Dragon’s Dogma 2, but it’s also future-proof.

Do you need to upgrade your PC for Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Here’s the honest truth: if your current PC struggles to maintain a smooth experience (think below 20 frames per second) in your favorite games, Dragon’s Dogma 2 might be a good reason to consider an upgrade. Trust me, your eyes will thank you when you return to the golden standard of 60 fps.

On the other hand, if your PC runs current games reasonably well, you might be able to get by with some setting tweaks to enjoy Dragon’s Dogma 2. Ultimately, the choice is yours, but if you truly want to experience Dragon’s Dogma 2 in all its glory, a new PC might be the key to unlocking the smoothest and most visually stunning adventure possible.

