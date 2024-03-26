Best Gaming PC Builds For Dragon’s Dogma 2 (DIY & Pre-built)

If you’re gearing up for a journey in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s fantastic world, you’ll need the right tools on your side. Regardless of your RPG skills, a capable gaming PC is essential to ensure the smoothest experience possible.

Recommended Videos

The best gaming PC builds for Dragon’s Dogma 2 aim to provide the best gaming experience possible in the game, which can be subjective. While some will be satisfied with 30-to-60 frame rates at the lowest settings, others may want to push the game’s graphical settings to their limits.

Ever since switching to console gaming, I let my gaming PC get out of shape. Every time there’s a new release, I’m reminded of how I’m due for an upgrade, and if you’re in the same boat, the following builds could get your gaming setup back on its feet.

PC System Requirements for Dragon’s Dogma 2

To run Dragon’s Dogma 2 smoothly, you’ll need a mid-range processor like an Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 at the minimum. Developers recommend combining a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 16GB of RAM to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 at 1080p, averaging 30 fps.

For a more fluid experience at higher resolutions, you’ll need a more powerful processor like an Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and a top-tier graphics card like a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6700.

Best High-Powered PC Build for Dragon’s Dogma 2

This powerhouse PC build is overkill for Dragon’s Dogma 2 at base settings, but future-proofs your experience for demanding games and maximizes performance with the latest hardware. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the top-of-the-line NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card ensure silky smooth frame rates at high resolutions, even with ray tracing enabled.

Best Low-Budget PC Build for Dragon’s Dogma 2

This budget-friendly PC aims for the best balance between power and affordability. If you’d like to slay your enemies in Dragon’s Dogma 2 on a budget, look no further than the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 V2 combo in this system. The duo ensures smooth gameplay at 1080p resolution, you’ll have fast load times with the help of a 2TB Kingston SSD.

Best pre-built gaming PC’s for Dragon’s Dogma 2

ROG Strix GA15DK Gaming Desktop ASUS has its way with the color red. Image via ASUS A hassle free process beats all. Image via ASUS Component Item CPU AMD Ryzen 7-5800X Memory 16 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB SSD Video Card, GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon Product Breakdown For ROG Strix GA15DK Gaming Desktop Packing a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, the ROG Strix GA15DK pre-built desktop is a compelling choice for Dragon’s Dogma 2. This pair should allow players to run DD2 and other modern games while averaging smooth frame rates.

Skytech Gaming Siege Gaming PC Future-proof too.. Image via Skytech Keeping it simple. Image via Skytech Component Item CPU Intel Core i7 12700F Memory 16 GB DDR4 Storage 1TB NVME SSD Video Card, GPU NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon Product Breakdown For Skytech Gaming Siege Gaming PC In the Skytech Gaming Siege pre-built PC the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700F CPU acts as a powerful engine. It’s not alone, though, since it’s paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. With the 1TB NVMe SSD for quick load times, not only is this PC more than enough for playing Dragon’s Dogma 2, but it’s also future-proof.

Do you need to upgrade your PC for Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Here’s the honest truth: if your current PC struggles to maintain a smooth experience (think below 20 frames per second) in your favorite games, Dragon’s Dogma 2 might be a good reason to consider an upgrade. Trust me, your eyes will thank you when you return to the golden standard of 60 fps.

On the other hand, if your PC runs current games reasonably well, you might be able to get by with some setting tweaks to enjoy Dragon’s Dogma 2. Ultimately, the choice is yours, but if you truly want to experience Dragon’s Dogma 2 in all its glory, a new PC might be the key to unlocking the smoothest and most visually stunning adventure possible.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more