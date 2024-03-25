10 best Dragon’s Dogma 2 memes that every Arisen can relate to

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is well and truly here and as players explore the game there are plenty of things standing out for its comedic value. The good news is that these memorable moments are being captured across social media, and we can all relate.

There are plenty of Dragon’s Dogma 2 memes flooding the internet, and at the core, Pawns seem to be taking the brunt of it. These noble companions are simply built to be memeable and it’s really showing. Of course, there are a lot of other things players are finding humor in while playing the game, and we’ve curated 10 of the best.

The 10 best Dragon’s Dogma 2 memes so far

You’ve got to dap up your Pawns after combat

Who doesn’t want to celebrate their minuscule victories? It’s the little reasons that we love our Pawns, and the small interactions you all have after hard-fought combat are just the icing on the cake, as u/GuessDazzling6060 highlights here. Whether it’s the smallest goblin or the largest boss, it’s important to congratulate one another after the fight.

We get it, Pawns, there are ladders in Vernworth. Reddit user u/Mahemium perfectly sums up our Pawns whenever we enter a town (for me it’s Vernworth a bunch)—maybe they just like the view from up top?

It’s all in the eyes

Can you really trust a hired Pawn? Redditor u/Krom-Zoe-El shared a hilarious gif that perfectly matches what you should be doing with each and every pawn—checking for signs of Dragonsplague. It’s serious stuff.

One of the most important resources in all of Dragon’s Dogma 2

U/TampaTitties69 sums up thoughts around the almighty Golden Trove Beetles and the importance of collecting them. Seriously, they might really be the best item in the game as they boost your carry weight. You should hunt them down and reap the rewards.

Loving the slavery life

Some achievements will always have us guessing, but this one might be the most strange. According to the Steam achievements page, 15 percent of players remain in the mines slaving away. Perhaps, as u/Treppomann points out, they don’t mind the hard life after all?

Some pawns are getting ahead

We all have favorites, but sometimes if you love something you need to let it go. It looks like u/No-Dog7085’s pawns got a little carried away while out exploring and have skipped ahead of them. Better jump back in and catch back up!

Pawns won’t let you down

Pawns have their flaws but they might also be the most pure beings in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and will gladly throw themselves in harm’s way to catch and protect you. We couldn’t have summed it up better, u/love-4-music, although there are times when they could have certainly been quicker to help…

Don’t give up!

Living in the world they’re in, you’d think the general population of Dragon’s Dogma 2 might not lose their minds when you withdraw a weapon from time to time. The old folk, according to u/According-Bad8745, just lay down and prepare for the end. Rough.

I’m here to talk about your Pawn’s extended warranty

Legit, there needs to be a setting that turns off this sort of widespread pawn interaction. I fully agree with u/IcePopsicleDragon: Leave me alone, I just want to adventure!

PC issues? I’m on console, bro

Of course, we had to include something for those PC gamers. The console group is loving life in the early days of Dragon’s Dogma 2. If I didn’t know any better, u/MisterBigNut might be rubbing it in a bit…

We’re still in the game’s early days so expect the Dragon’s Dogma 2 memes to keep coming as we move into week two and beyond!

