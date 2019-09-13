This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

TNC has wasted no time in confirming Damien “kpii” Chok and Park “March” Tae-won, less than half a day after revealing that Carlo “Kuku” Palad and Nico “eyyou” Barcelon has left the team.

TNC will be the second Southeast Asian TI9-attendee to confirm their roster. Just like fellow SEA team Fnatic, TNC has looked to Mineski and Team Jinesbrus for reinforcements. While Fnatic went for the budding superstars, TNC looked for experienced hands to steady the bridge.

TNC Predator 🇵🇭 on Twitter To complete our roster, let us all welcome @kpiidota and @MarchDota! Here is our lineup for the upcoming season: 🇵🇭 Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte 🇵🇭 Armel Paul “Armel” Tabios 🇦🇺 Damien “kpii” Chok 🇵🇭 Timothy “Tims” Randrup 🇰🇷 Taewon “March” Park #StrongerTogether #SummonYourStrength

Kpii is one of the most experienced and well-traveled off laner in Dota 2, having played for Korean and Chinese teams as an Australian. Now, he will play for Filipino organization TNC along with March, himself an experienced player who has bounced between coaching and desk hosting positions.

March has officially left Team Jinesbrus as a player and a coaching position at Fnatic. Both players previously played together on MVP Phoenix, where they achieved a top-eight finish at The International 2015.

Lee “Heen” Seung Gon will leave the coaching hot seat at TNC. A well-respected coach who won TI7 with Liquid, Heen was credited with bringing much-needed steel and experience to a young team with overflowing talent. Now, the responsibility will fall to the two additions to the team.

TNC had a strong start to The International 2019, dazzling in the group stages and securing an upper bracket slot at the main event. Their luck turned on the big stage, losing two straight series to Vici Gaming and Liquid to bow out tied-ninth at TI9.