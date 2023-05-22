These heroes are the hidden gems of Dota 2 patch 7.33c, according to pro players

Keeping up with the publicly available win rates for public matches may not always be the best way to stay up-to-date with the current meta. In Dota 2 patch 7.33c, Doom and Beastmaster have been averaging below 50 percent win rates. Still, they have been constantly contested in terms of picks and bans in professional matches.

Doom and Beastmaster currently have 96 percent and 91 percent pick and ban rates respectively in Western Europe’s Dota Pro Circuit, making the two the most sought after heroes of the region.

Doom has been drawing the short end of the stick since 7.33. The hero received back-to-back nerfs. However, Doom owes much of his popularity to new items that became staples in the meta, like Vanguard and Crimson Guard.

With his early farming speed and overall lane dominance, Doom is one of the few heroes that can farm up the aura items like Crimson Guard fast. For years, Doom generally struggled due to lack of armor, but that’s not a problem anymore since Devour also grants him bonus armor.

Beastmaster shares similar traits with Doom. Despite becoming a Universal hero in patch 7.33, Beastmaster wasn’t shaken by this drastic change and retained his position in the competitive meta.

Call of the Wild Hawk is currently one of the best utility spells in the game, as it provides much-needed vision to teams in the recently enlarged Dota 2 map. The additional vision also allows Beastmaster to farm faster, and he likes providing early aura items to his team as well.

Though the aura meta skyrocketed to fame shortly after patch 7.33, Valve has been carefully nerfing the culprits ever since. The nerfs so far have yet to be enough to cause players to shift to another strategy, but a lot can still change until Dota 2‘s The International 2023.

