The International Battle Pass is over, some features will go to Dota Plus

Valve has promised to bring some of the International 2019 Battle Pass features to their flagship subscription service, Dota Plus, after the conclusion of the International 2019 Battle Pass.

Given an additional two weeks lease on life after the delayed Wrath of the Mo’rokai event, the TI9 Battle Pass has officially ended in the client.

DOTA 2 on Twitter The International Battle Pass has now concluded. Thanks to the Dota community for a great International season! In a few weeks we’ll release an update to Dota Plus that includes some of the assistant features from the Battle Pass, as well as a few new item sets.

With it goes a plethora of features introduced this year. Cosmetics like voice lines and sprays are likely gone until the next TI season, but Valve has promised to bring some of the features to Dota Plus. Among the more well-received features include the Avoid Player function and a real-time counter that tracks the type of damage dealt to your hero.

Dota Plus is an additional paid service for players who want something extra with their base game. The subscription provides you with exclusive hero cosmetics, Relics to track your hero’s stats and progress, and the Dota Plus assistant that aids you with drafting and provides more in-depth stat tracking such as your net worth at any given point of the game.

Initially touted as a replacement for the Battle Passes associated with the Valve Majors due to the introduction of the Dota Pro Circuit, Dota Plus has received a lukewarm reception for the most part. While some players enjoy content like the stat-tracking Relics, the exclusive hero voice lines and the weekend Battle Cup, the community has raised concerns at the slow rate of updates and the unstable availability of the Dota Plus Assistant.

It remains to be seen whether the developers will try and change up the less popular features of the Battle Pass like the Coach’s Challenges and the Most Valuable Player voting. The problems with these elements are compounded by the community as both rely on the player base to properly function. Chance upon toxic people and your experience will likely be ruined.

Regardless, players who do not pay for the service might find themselves to be at a disadvantage. The subscription is not purely cosmetic, containing several elements that can improve your understanding of the game, albeit at a cost. While Dota 2 has routinely be considered one of the most forgiving free-to-play games on the market, the ability to boost your gameplay simply by paying a premium will not sit well with the adamantly free crowd.

With fall just weeks away, the improvements might drop along with the promised Outlanders update. Along with new Dota Plus features, players will finally get the opportunity to see Snapfire and Void Spirit in action.