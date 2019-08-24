Everything we know about Dota 2’s latest hero, Snapfire

This article is proudly brought to you by GamerzClass.

While teams are still battling to become the Dota 2 world champions at The International 2019, Valve has revealed a new hero: Snapfire.

Snapfire is an adorable, murderous Keen grandma who loves cookies, her lizard mount, and guns. Fans can expect the Keen Folk lizard rider to become available later this year.

The International on Twitter Dota 2 – Snapfire #Dota2 #TI9 Watch the full Trailer on Youtube https://t.co/au71griuaT https://t.co/XoYalBpZC3

The Keen Folk is a technologically advanced race in the world of Dota 2, shunning arcane magics for more modern conveniences. While small in size, they definitely pack a punch with their affinity for firepower. The Keen includes heroes like Sniper, Gyrocopter, and Tinker.

From Snapfire’s reveal trailer, we can speculate what her abilities might be. Perhaps the most defining characteristic is her equal penchant for baked goods and firearms. Snapfire looks to be a support hero with her buff-giving cookies that put a smile on Invoker’s face.

Snapfire’s ranged shotgun appears to be her normal attack, while the mobility of her lizard mount could prove to be a mobility spell for the hero. The mounted machine gun could function as a long-range primary nuke for the hero, and might mean that the hero is more focused on damage and buffing rather than crowd control.

Last of all, Snapfire’s lizard spit a ball of fire on Timbersaw, destroying his armor. The ability looks to be her ultimate and could be an armor reduction ability or a break mechanic. Considering IceFrog, the developer of Dota 2’s willingness to innovate, this could even be a new mechanic for the game.

Snapfire will be released in fall of this year. It’s unlikely that we’ll get to see the hero on the professional stage any time soon, but she might be available in our clients in a month or so.