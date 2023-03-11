Team Secret completes Dota 2 roster with two WEU first timers

In the wake of their relegation from the first division of the Dota Pro Circuit, Team Secret has undertaken a major overhaul of its roster. Over the past week, the team has parted ways with its veteran players and has brought in two new faces: Armel “Armel” Tabios and Daniyal “yamich” Lazebnyy, who will compete in the Western European region for the first time.

The two players are coming off rather disappointing seasons, as Armel was a part of the last Fnatic roster that got relegated to the second division alongside Secret.

Time to make it back to the top.



Please welcome Armel & Yamich to the squad.#SecretDota pic.twitter.com/TQMrREyLIG — Team Secret (@teamsecret) March 11, 2023

Yamich, on the other hand, had a gap tour since he departed from Virtus.pro before the 2023 DPC season began in December 2022.

While Armel and yamich have been involved with the highest tier of Dota 2 competition over the last few years, circumstances pushed them away from the division one action, making Secret’s offer more appealing. Considering Secret placed second at The International 2022, the team’s fall from grace may very well be a short-lived one.

Signing with an organization with the goal of returning to division one as soon as possible can be a career-reviving move for the two players, while Secret will look to benefit from the energy that these two young players will bring to the table.

These roster moves also come with a role switch within secret, as Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan moved to the offlane to make room for Armel. The former mid-player was spotted practicing offlane heroes in ranked matches, an early hint that alerted the fans prior to the move.