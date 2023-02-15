Talon Esports just set one of Dota 2’s strangest records at BTS Pro Series

​​In a stunning display of endurance and patience, Talon Esports made Dota 2 history today during the BTS Pro Series season 14: Southeast Asia by scoring the latest first blood ever recorded in a professional match at the 22-minute mark. The record was confirmed by well-known esports statistician Ben “Noxville” Steenhuisen, breaking the previous mark set all the way back in 2013.

When fans tuned into the final match between Talon and Blacklist International, they expected an all-out showdown. Despite aggressive picks from both sides, spectators didn’t witness a single hero takedown until Talon’s Mikoto finally had enough.

This is by far the latest first blood in pro Dota 2 history. https://t.co/1SzBwHykg7 pic.twitter.com/zNbxBXIM81 — Ben Steenhuisen (@Noxville) February 15, 2023

Mikoto’s Templar Assassin (TA) caught Blacklist’s Riki off guard and drew first blood 22 minutes into the match. At that point, TA already had an Aegis of Immortal to her name. Considering she also had her core items, Desolator, and Dragon Lance, it was about time for some action.

Soon after the first kill of the match, both teams started to take more risks, increasing the overall viewing experience. Despite the late first blood, both teams came close to conceding a kill multiple times throughout the match. When the laning phase was over, everyone continued to play safe and farm their core items, which postponed the first blood by about 10 minutes.

While Dota 2 has had its fair share of boring patches over the years, the current meta is considered one of the most balanced, meaning there can always be action all around the map. Showing this kind of discipline and refraining from taking unnecessary risks for 22 minutes can be considered a great show of skill, no matter how dull it can be for the viewers.

Talon eventually secured the victory in this match.