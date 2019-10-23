Spooky treasures arrive in Dota 2 without Diretide

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

With Halloween almost upon us, Valve will celebrate the bewitching night with new item sets for nine heroes.

The new items come in lieu of the Diretide event, a popular event mode that the community loved for the abundance of cosmetic items that it gave to players. Cameron_dev confirmed on Reddit that there will no Halloween event this year, owing to the Dota 2 team focusing on “matchmaking, player experience, and the Outlanders update”.

DOTA 2 on Twitter The Treasure of Twilight Procession is now available, featuring all-new item sets for Tidehunter, Shadow Demon, Slardar, Jakiro, Storm Spirit, Viper, and Faceless Void – plus the chance for a rare Clinkz set or very rare Dark Willow set.

The rarest treasure of all is Dark Willow’s Saccharine Saboteur, which transforms her into an even bigger oversight. The mischievous fairy swings fully into the Halloween mood, complete with a pumpkin lantern, sweet treats, and an adorable kitten hiding in her witch hat.

The treasure includes sets for Tidehunter, Shadow Demon, Slardar, Jakiro, Storm Spirit, Viper, Faceless Void, and Clinkz. Here’s a look at each of the heroes decked out in their Halloween costumes.

















Screengrabs via Valve

Fans will be disappointed to hear about the lack of Diretide, and will be anxiously anticipating The Outlanders update. All signs point towards a major shakeup with Outlanders, including two new heroes in Snapfire and Void Spirit.

If history counts for anything, the patch will likely drop after the conclusion of the first Dota 2 Major, MDL Chengdu. The tournament will end on Nov. 24.