‘Worst experience of my f*cking life’: Slacks just totally despises Dota 2 Cavern Crawl

The Dota 2 battle pass is in full flight in the lead-up to The International 11, especially after the bundle sale went live on Oct. 12. That means many players are on the Cavern Crawl grind. The popular minigame is an integral part of leveling up the battle pass.

It lets players complete challenges, such as winning games on certain heroes, to progress on a virtual board of sorts to earn battle pass points and unlock unique skins.

But, while it’s the perfect way for players to have a bit of fun while grinding games, it can be a source of the utmost misery for Dota 2 players who want to take their games seriously and win.

Jake “SirActionSlacks” Kanner is one of those people, and he vented about it in an epic rant for the ages on one of his recent Twitch streams.

“Dota 2 sucks fucking ass. It’s awful,” he said. “I have to just play heroes that I’m super good at and like level 25 heroes that replace the three dudes on my team fucking griefing so that they can Cavern Crawl.”

Slacks went on to describe it as “the worst experience of his life” before heaping more insults in a bid to vent his pent-up frustration. He even threatened to quit playing it altogether.

“This game sucks donkey dick. No, I’m not playing this game.

“I fucking give up, dude. Fuck Dota 2. I hope this community dies. Fuck The International. Fuck the pro teams. Fuck Valve. Fuck everything. Fuck this stupid fucking game. Fuck it. I’m happy that the battle pass got ten million dollars.

“I hope all the Dota 2 pro players go bankrupt. Fuck this stupid game.”

His comments about quitting Dota 2 and wishing ill will on the community and pro players were made in jest. But, he was dead serious in his frustration about Cavern Crawl, and he doubled down on social media.

“I don’t take it back. Fuck Cavern Crawl and whoever created a system that rewards people for playing random heroes for the first time in ranked,” he said. “It’s pure evil. Literally no excuse except for wanting to see people go fucking insane.”

But like a true Dota 2 addict, he implied that he’d be back on tomorrow.