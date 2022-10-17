PSG.LGD heavily penalized by Valve for not reporting positive COVID case at TI11

PSG.LGD might be the favorites to win Dota 2’s The International 11, but they’re in Valve’s bad books after failing to report a positive COVID-19 among their organization’s attendees at the event. And it wasn’t their coach or players either.

Instead, it was their general manager, Pan Fei, who tested positive on Oct. 16 and began to self-isolate right away.

PSG.LGD failed to report it immediately because Fei was not listed as an attendee. It slipped through the cracks and they didn’t realize until later. But, the damage was done.

Image via Valve

As punishment, Valve is revoking their right to have priority selection between Radiant or Dire in their upcoming series against RNG. It could cost them dearly in groups considering how well their Chinese rivals are performing. PSG.LGD is currently third in Group A with six wins and four losses. Royal Never Give Up is first with nine wins and one loss.

The series could be pivotal in securing a spot in the upper bracket.

They’ll also be granted no reserve draft time against BOOM and Gaimin Gladiators. PSG.LGD will still be the favorites in those matches, but it’s a big spanner in the works.

Image via Valve

Thankfully for PSG.LGD, nobody else attending The International 11 tested positive for COVID 19. Had it been one of the players, it would have left them scrambling for a stand-in. Still, it will be interesting to see how these penalties impact their performance today, if at all.

Dota 2 is a game of inches at the best of times.

So, even the slightest TI11 penalties can have dire consequences.