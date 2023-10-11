PSG jumps right back into Dota 2 with surprising TI 2023 sponsorship

PSG is returning to Dota 2 by partnering with Quest Esports just in time for The International 2023. This unexpected partnership marks PSG’s ambitious comeback to one of the most prestigious esports scenes, just weeks after walking away from LGD.

The new team, PSG Quest, will compete in TI 2023 this month. It’s a huge move for them as they look to make a statement with their new branding at the prestigious event.

PSG’s partnership with Quest comes weeks after its partnership with LGD ended on Sep. 4. PSG and LGD had been partnered since 2018, finishing in the top three at The International three times during their combined seasons.

The move has elicited mixed reactions from the Dota 2 community. Since PSG is owned by Qatar Sports Investments, and Quest Esports is also a Qatar-based organization, some believe Quest’s already substantial resources are now being bolstered by PSG’s fresh involvement, and it has the potential to make them far too powerful compared to other orgs.

However, the new partnership with PSG does little to take away from Quest’s hard-earned success this year; they did it on their own before the move.

Quest’s rise to the top first started in the Western Europe Winter League Division Two, which they won. After that, they placed in the middle of the table in the Western Europe Spring League Division One, before finishing third in the Western Europe Summer League Division One. They also placed fourth in The Bali Major.

Their performances have dipped since, but they’re still looking strong. Some fans joked the new PSG partnership means they’ll probably run second or third at TI 2023 as LGD often did, but that would still be a huge achievement for the underdogs.

PSG Quests’ first TI 2023 match is set for Oct. 13 against Keyd Stars.

