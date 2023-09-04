Iconic Chinese Dota 2 team will compete under new name for TI12

Paris Saint-Germain pioneered the move to esports for traditional sports clubs in Dota 2. PSG and LGD joined forces in 2018, placing in the top three at three TIs since then. The partnership between the two, however, ended today.

Considering how such partnerships can be short-lived in the Dota 2 world. PSG and LGD achieved one of the longest sponsorship deals in the game’s history. While the roster saw some changes over the years, the PSG.LGD name stuck around longer than many fans expected.

PSG.LGD announced that since their partnership with PSG has expired, they will be using the name LGD Gaming in the upcoming events. pic.twitter.com/5sIhRCLDfL — CN Dota In A Nutshell (@Tr1H4rd3rDota2) September 4, 2023

With LGD going back to its roots, many questioned if PSG would consider sticking around the scene. PSG continues to operate in other esports games, like League of Legends, and the teams that they have sponsored also operate in Dota 2.

Talon Esports, Tundra Esports, and Quest Esports have been the three potential candidates for a new PSG partnership ahead of The International 2023. All three teams qualified for the TI12, and PSG’s ongoing relationship with them would pave the way for an easier negotiation process.

The Paris-based club, however, could also decide to tune down some of its investments. PSG has been struggling with its finances lately, even considering selling its star soccer player Kylian Mbappé to lighten its financial burden.

LGD Gaming’s logo in the early 2010s. Image via LGD

As for LGD, Dota 2 fans only wish the organization would return to its legendary red-text-only logo instead of the current blue-red symbol. LGD is one of the oldest organizations in Dota 2. Its rich history in the game only lacks the Aegis of Champions, but the level of consistency the LGD rosters showed over the years makes up for the first-place trophies that they have missed.

About the author