With The International 2023 approaching, the Dota 2 competitive season is getting close to a wrap. The Bali Major will be the last Valve Major event on the calendar until TI, making it the final ground for teams looking to directly qualify for the title’s biggest annual battle.

The most talented Dota 2 teams from around the world will be gathering in Bali, Indonesia and the stakes are higher than compared to the last Majors; Bali’s prize pool features the highest amount of DPC points in the season, and securing a clutch placement here could allow a team to squeeze into the invitee list for TI12.

Dota 2 Bali Major live updates: Full schedule, scores, and standings

Dota 2 Bali Major tournament format overview

18 teams will be separated into two groups of nine.

Teams play against each other in a single round-robin format. All group stage matches are best of two. The top four seeded teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs. Fifth and sixth-place teams will start the playoff in the lower bracket while the remaining teams will be eliminated.

The group stage will start on June 29 and end on July 3.

Playoffs will begin on July 5 and end on July 9.

Dota 2 Bali Major prize pool and DPC points payout

Teams will be competing for a $500,000 prize pool and 3,500 DPC points at the Bali Major. That is a noticeable increase from the Lima and Berlin Majors since the DPC points rewards increase as the season progresses.

Related: Somnus and his Chinese Dota 2 super team are heading to Bali Major

To earn prize money or DPC points, participating Dota 2 teams will have to at least finish seventh in the event. This is a chance for certain teams to almost guarantee a spot at TI12 depending on how many points they have already collected over the year.

Dota 2 Bali Major full main event results and live match scores

Placement Team Prize First TBD $200,000 + 600 DPC Points Second TBD $100,000 + 550 DPC Points Third TBD $75,000 + 500 DPC Points Fourth TBD $50,000 + 450 DPC Points Fifth TBD $25,000 + 400 DPC Points Seventh TBD $12,500 + 300 DPC Points Ninth TBD N/A 13th TBD N/A 15th TBD N/A 17th TBD N/A

Dota 2 Bali Major full group stage scores and standings

Group A

Placement Team Name Match Record (W/D/L) Seed 1st beastcoast 0-0-0 Upper Bracket 2nd Blacklist International 0-0-0 Upper Bracket 3rd Execration 0-0-0 Upper Bracket 4th Invictus Gaming 0-0-0 Upper Bracket 5th Shopify Rebellion 0-0-0 Lower Bracket 6th Team Aster 0-0-0 Lower Bracket 7th Team Liquid 0-0-0 Eliminated 8th Team Sprit 0-0-0 Eliminated 9th Tundra Esports 0-0-0 Eliminated

Group B

Placement Team Name Match Record (W/D/L) Seed 1st 9Pandas 0-0-0 Upper Bracket 2nd Azure Ray 0-0-0 Upper Bracket 3rd BetBoom Team 0-0-0 Upper Bracket 4th Bleed Esports 0-0-0 Upper Bracket 5th Evil Geniuses 0-0-0 Lower Bracket 6th Gaimin Gladiators 0-0-0 Lower Bracket 7th nouns 0-0-0 Eliminated 8th PSG.LGD 0-0-0 Eliminated 9th Quest Esports 0-0-0 Eliminated

Dota 2 Bali Major schedule and where to watch

The Dota 2 Bali Major will be officially streamed by Epulze in English. Spanish streaming details are yet to be announced, and BTSBrasilTV will have Dota 2 fans covered for coverage in Portuguese.

If there doesn’t seem to be official coverage for your preferred language, you can check out community streamers and casters who might also decide to cover the top Dota 2 event alongside the official broadcasts.

About the author