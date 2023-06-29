Dota 2 Bali Major live updates: Full schedule, scores, and standings

It's lights out and we're playing Dota 2 in Bali.

Dota 2 Bali Major's cover image
Image via Epulze

With The International 2023 approaching, the Dota 2 competitive season is getting close to a wrap. The Bali Major will be the last Valve Major event on the calendar until TI, making it the final ground for teams looking to directly qualify for the title’s biggest annual battle.

The most talented Dota 2 teams from around the world will be gathering in Bali, Indonesia and the stakes are higher than compared to the last Majors; Bali’s prize pool features the highest amount of DPC points in the season, and securing a clutch placement here could allow a team to squeeze into the invitee list for TI12.

Dota 2 Bali Major tournament format overview

  • 18 teams will be separated into two groups of nine.
  • Teams play against each other in a single round-robin format.
    • All group stage matches are best of two.
    • The top four seeded teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs.
    • Fifth and sixth-place teams will start the playoff in the lower bracket while the remaining teams will be eliminated.
  • The group stage will start on June 29 and end on July 3.
  • Playoffs will begin on July 5 and end on July 9.

Dota 2 Bali Major prize pool and DPC points payout

Teams will be competing for a $500,000 prize pool and 3,500 DPC points at the Bali Major. That is a noticeable increase from the Lima and Berlin Majors since the DPC points rewards increase as the season progresses.

To earn prize money or DPC points, participating Dota 2 teams will have to at least finish seventh in the event. This is a chance for certain teams to almost guarantee a spot at TI12 depending on how many points they have already collected over the year.

Dota 2 Bali Major full main event results and live match scores

PlacementTeamPrize
FirstTBD$200,000 + 600 DPC Points
SecondTBD$100,000 + 550 DPC Points
ThirdTBD$75,000 + 500 DPC Points
FourthTBD$50,000 + 450 DPC Points
FifthTBD$25,000 + 400 DPC Points
SeventhTBD$12,500 + 300 DPC Points
NinthTBDN/A
13thTBDN/A
15thTBDN/A
17thTBDN/A

Dota 2 Bali Major full group stage scores and standings

Group A

PlacementTeam NameMatch Record (W/D/L)Seed
1stbeastcoast0-0-0Upper Bracket
2ndBlacklist International0-0-0Upper Bracket
3rdExecration0-0-0Upper Bracket
4thInvictus Gaming0-0-0Upper Bracket
5thShopify Rebellion0-0-0Lower Bracket
6thTeam Aster0-0-0Lower Bracket
7thTeam Liquid0-0-0Eliminated
8thTeam Sprit0-0-0Eliminated
9thTundra Esports0-0-0Eliminated

Group B

PlacementTeam NameMatch Record (W/D/L)Seed
1st9Pandas0-0-0Upper Bracket
2ndAzure Ray0-0-0Upper Bracket
3rdBetBoom Team0-0-0Upper Bracket
4thBleed Esports0-0-0Upper Bracket
5thEvil Geniuses0-0-0Lower Bracket
6thGaimin Gladiators0-0-0Lower Bracket
7thnouns0-0-0Eliminated
8thPSG.LGD0-0-0Eliminated
9thQuest Esports0-0-0Eliminated

Dota 2 Bali Major schedule and where to watch

The Dota 2 Bali Major will be officially streamed by Epulze in English. Spanish streaming details are yet to be announced, and BTSBrasilTV will have Dota 2 fans covered for coverage in Portuguese.

EnglishEpulze Dota 2Epulze 2Epulze 3Epulze 4Epulze 5

If there doesn’t seem to be official coverage for your preferred language, you can check out community streamers and casters who might also decide to cover the top Dota 2 event alongside the official broadcasts.

