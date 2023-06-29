With The International 2023 approaching, the Dota 2 competitive season is getting close to a wrap. The Bali Major will be the last Valve Major event on the calendar until TI, making it the final ground for teams looking to directly qualify for the title’s biggest annual battle.
The most talented Dota 2 teams from around the world will be gathering in Bali, Indonesia and the stakes are higher than compared to the last Majors; Bali’s prize pool features the highest amount of DPC points in the season, and securing a clutch placement here could allow a team to squeeze into the invitee list for TI12.
Dota 2 Bali Major live updates: Full schedule, scores, and standings
Dota 2 Bali Major tournament format overview
- 18 teams will be separated into two groups of nine.
- Teams play against each other in a single round-robin format.
- All group stage matches are best of two.
- The top four seeded teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs.
- Fifth and sixth-place teams will start the playoff in the lower bracket while the remaining teams will be eliminated.
- The group stage will start on June 29 and end on July 3.
- Playoffs will begin on July 5 and end on July 9.
Dota 2 Bali Major prize pool and DPC points payout
Teams will be competing for a $500,000 prize pool and 3,500 DPC points at the Bali Major. That is a noticeable increase from the Lima and Berlin Majors since the DPC points rewards increase as the season progresses.
To earn prize money or DPC points, participating Dota 2 teams will have to at least finish seventh in the event. This is a chance for certain teams to almost guarantee a spot at TI12 depending on how many points they have already collected over the year.
Dota 2 Bali Major full main event results and live match scores
|Placement
|Team
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$200,000 + 600 DPC Points
|Second
|TBD
|$100,000 + 550 DPC Points
|Third
|TBD
|$75,000 + 500 DPC Points
|Fourth
|TBD
|$50,000 + 450 DPC Points
|Fifth
|TBD
|$25,000 + 400 DPC Points
|Seventh
|TBD
|$12,500 + 300 DPC Points
|Ninth
|TBD
|N/A
|13th
|TBD
|N/A
|15th
|TBD
|N/A
|17th
|TBD
|N/A
Dota 2 Bali Major full group stage scores and standings
Group A
|Placement
|Team Name
|Match Record (W/D/L)
|Seed
|1st
|beastcoast
|0-0-0
|Upper Bracket
|2nd
|Blacklist International
|0-0-0
|Upper Bracket
|3rd
|Execration
|0-0-0
|Upper Bracket
|4th
|Invictus Gaming
|0-0-0
|Upper Bracket
|5th
|Shopify Rebellion
|0-0-0
|Lower Bracket
|6th
|Team Aster
|0-0-0
|Lower Bracket
|7th
|Team Liquid
|0-0-0
|Eliminated
|8th
|Team Sprit
|0-0-0
|Eliminated
|9th
|Tundra Esports
|0-0-0
|Eliminated
Group B
|Placement
|Team Name
|Match Record (W/D/L)
|Seed
|1st
|9Pandas
|0-0-0
|Upper Bracket
|2nd
|Azure Ray
|0-0-0
|Upper Bracket
|3rd
|BetBoom Team
|0-0-0
|Upper Bracket
|4th
|Bleed Esports
|0-0-0
|Upper Bracket
|5th
|Evil Geniuses
|0-0-0
|Lower Bracket
|6th
|Gaimin Gladiators
|0-0-0
|Lower Bracket
|7th
|nouns
|0-0-0
|Eliminated
|8th
|PSG.LGD
|0-0-0
|Eliminated
|9th
|Quest Esports
|0-0-0
|Eliminated
Dota 2 Bali Major schedule and where to watch
The Dota 2 Bali Major will be officially streamed by Epulze in English. Spanish streaming details are yet to be announced, and BTSBrasilTV will have Dota 2 fans covered for coverage in Portuguese.
If there doesn’t seem to be official coverage for your preferred language, you can check out community streamers and casters who might also decide to cover the top Dota 2 event alongside the official broadcasts.