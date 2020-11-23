Ppd, Aui, and Fear to reunite for showmatch vs. Arkosh Gaming

SirActionSlacks’ new team Arkosh Gaming is going against some of North American Dota‘s most revered names for their debut series.

Ppd, Aui_2000, and Fear–who won The International 2015 with EG–will briefly join up with Dota 2 streamer sheepsticked and caster Synderen to form a five-man stack for round one of the Sacrificial Cup, starting next Tuesday at 11am CT.

All three players are not actively playing in the scene at the moment. Ppd retired from pro Dota 2 in April, Fear is taking a break since September, and Aui is teamless following the dissolution of his latest stack, catJAMMERS.

The two teams will play a best-of-three. The series will be casted by ODPixel and Fogged and streamed on Slacks’ Twitch channel. The Sacrificial Cup is an ongoing showmatch series that will take place every Tuesday, with Arkosh featuring and facing different teams through the weeks.

Both Arkosh Gaming and the Sacrificial Cup are efforts from Slacks to instill some new blood–quite literally–into the NA Dota 2 scene. The project was announced at the end of October, with the roster consisting of players known only as Crow, Canus, Pale Horse, The Goat, and Grello. According to an AMA from Slacks, Arkosh is “100 percent real”, and its players are mostly 8,000 to 9,000 MMR players from NA.