Fear to take a break from competitive Dota 2

It looks like business associates won’t be making any appearances any time soon, at least not using that moniker or being captained by veteran Dota 2 player Clinton “Fear” Loomis.

Just as matches were firing up for the Beyond The Summit Pro Series Season 3: Americas today, the roster for ba was shown playing under the alias of Team Zero without Fear anchoring the squad.

A crazy fast victory by @gocr4zy as they take Game 1 over Team Zero in #BTSProSeries! Game 2 coming up next ➡️



📺https://t.co/VZnt4kwr7v

🗣️ @Bkop92 & @nephsensei pic.twitter.com/xqNbyYrOkB — Beyond the Summit (@BeyondTheSummit) September 7, 2020

This stack featured three of the five players who have been playing for ba over the last several months, but it was clear from the roster moves that this was a stack made by Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao.

Fear responded on Twitter, saying he was going to be taking a break for a while before the Dota Pro Circuit returns in 2021 and three of his player wanted to continue playing together in his absence.

I'm getting messages asking why I'm not playing today. I decided to take a break from competitive for a little since DPC isn't starting until Jan-Feb of 2021. The team wanted to keep playing regardless (3/5 of the roster) so they made a new team. Best of luck to the guys! — Clinton Loomis (@FearDotA) September 7, 2020

“I’m getting messages asking why I’m not playing today,” Fear said. “I decided to take a break from competitive for a little since DPC isn’t starting until Jan-Feb of 2021. The team wanted to keep playing regardless (3/5 of the roster) so they made a new team. Best of luck to the guys.”

He didn’t mention if he’ll be waiting for the DPC to make a return or if he’ll just be taking a few months off to rest before jumping back into the scene.

Along with EE, Braxton “Brax” Paulson and Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu remained to play together. David “Moo” Hull hasn’t made any statement on what his plans for the future are, but he’s not featured on the Team Zero roster.

Another of the EE stack staples returned with Eric “Ryoya” Dong stepping in after last playing with Evil Geniuses in the last BTS Pro Series. The final player to join the roster was Sivatheeban “1437” Sivanathapillai, who last played for J.Storm before the organization went under and the Dota roster broke off to form ba.

It’s unclear what the future of the ba stack is, but without Fear, it looks like EE and the remainder of the roster will continue playing as their own stack.