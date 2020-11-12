Former CR4ZY Dota 2 roster disbands following departures of Aui_2000, KheZu

After finishing seventh at Dota Summit 13 Online, the catJAMMERS stack of the former-CR4ZY Dota 2 roster has officially disbanded.

The confirmation comes from David “MoonMeander” Tan, who thanked all of the players who spent time with the roster as it evolved from the Fighting Pepegas to Fighting PandaS before being signed by CR4ZY in March.

Under the CR4ZY banner, the Dota team was one of the best performers in North America, never finishing below fifth at any event they competed in and frequently placing in the top three. Alongside Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew, you could almost always expect them to make deep runs in any NA tournament.

In fact, outside of EG, CR4ZY was the last organization sponsoring a top Dota roster in NA before the Croatian-based org terminated all of its team’s contracts, citing the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic in early October.

“At the beginning of 2020, our goal was to expand into what we considered most opportunistic esports disciplines: CS:GO, Dota 2, and Rainbow Six: Siege,” CR4ZY said. “But soon the world became a much different place due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is still… forcing the globe to adapt.”

As a result, the former CR4ZY roster stuck together, but only competed in in the most recent Dota Summit before the players decided to disband.

The decision started with team captain Kurtis “Aui_2000” Lin saying he was no longer playing with the team and he had no current plans in the works for a next destination.

No longer playing with catjammers. No current plans — Aui 2000 (@Aui_2000) November 10, 2020

Veteran Geman player Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann was next, announcing he was leaving the team, saying he felt “a bit drained from playing in NA” and would be taking a break from competitive Dota to enjoy the holidays. He also said he will focus on a return to coaching or playing in Europe after his break is over.

decided to take a step back from catjammers and i wish the boys the best of luck, I'm feeling a bit drained from playing in NA, and i'd prefer to just take a small break rn during November & christmas. Might look to coach/play in EU afterwards. will pub& play for myself for now — Maurice Gutmann (@KheZu) November 11, 2020

MoonMeander was the one who made the new of the roster disbanding official, with neither William “hFn” Medeiros or Jonathan “Bryle” De Guia commenting on the move, though hFn did retweet MoonMeander’s statement.

Now that the roster is now completely dissolved, catJAMMERS have been replaced Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao’s 4Fun roster for Realms Collide: The Burning Darkness.