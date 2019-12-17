Login
ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational Singapore group stage results and standings: Day 1

This is Dota fans’ first look at the new patch and new rosters.

Image via ONE Esports

One of the biggest third-party Dota 2 events of the year has begun. ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational represents ONE Championship’s first foray in the esports world.

While this isn’t an official Dota Pro Circuit event, several top-tier teams, like Secret, Virtus Pro, and PSG.LGD, are making their debut appearances in an offline competition this season. This is also the first major tournament to be played on the Outlanders patch and could be a trendsetter for future events.

The event will run from Dec. 17 to 22. The group stage is in session until Dec. 18. Two groups of six teams will play a best-of-two, round-robin format to determine the final standings.

The top two teams from each group will enter the winners bracket. Third and fourth-placed teams will start in the lower bracket and the bottom two squads will be eliminated from the tournament.

Here are the group stage results and standings so far at the ONE Esports World Pro Invitational. The most recent day will appear at the top of the list.

Group A standings 

PlacingTeamRecord
1Alliance5-1
2Secret5-1
3TNC Predator3-3
4Virtus Pro3-3
5J.Storm1-5
6Team Aster1-5

Group B standings 

PlacingTeamRecord
1Gambit Esports4-0
2Evil Geniuses4-0
3Natus Vincere2-2
4Vici Gaming2-2
5PSG.LGD0-4
6Team Liquid0-4

Day one results

Series B2

Na’Vi vs. Gambit

  • Game 1: Na’Vi 23 – 30 Gambit
  • Game 2: Na’Vi 24 – 36 Gambit

EG vs. PSG.LGD

  • Game 1: EG 24 – 11 LGD
  • Game 2: EG 29 – 13 LGD

Liquid vs. VG

  • Game 1: VG 44 – 21 Liquid
  • Game 2: VG 26 – 2 Liquid

Series A3

TNC vs. Aster

  • Game 1: Aster 12 – 10 TNC
  • Game 2: TNC 27 – 15 Aster

Alliance vs. Secret

  • Game 1: Secret 24 – 8 Alliance
  • Game 2: Alliance 34 – 22 Secret

J.Storm vs. VP

  • Game 1: VP 34 – 22 J.Storm
  • Game 2: J.Storm 20 – 28 VP

Series B1

EG vs. VG

  • Game 1: EG 29 – 10 VG
  • Game 2: EG 35 – 42 VG

Liquid vs. Gambit

  • Game 1: Liquid 15 – 22 Gambit
  • Game 2: Liquid 11 – 28 Gambit

PSG.LGD vs. Na’Vi

  • Game 1: LGD 9 – 33 Na’Vi
  • Game 2: LGD 13 – 37 Na’Vi

Series A2

TNC vs. Alliance

  • Game 1: TNC 7 – 31 Alliance
  • Game 2: TNC 12 – 31 Alliance

Aster vs. VP

  • Game 1: Aster 18 – 19 VP
  • Game 2: VP 13 – 20 Aster

J.Storm vs. Secret

  • Game 1: J.Storm 36 – 41 Secret
  • Game 2: Secret 11 – 12 J.Storm

Series A1

Secret vs. Virtus Pro

  • Game 1: VP 15 – 33 Secret
  • Game 2: VP 13 – 22 Secret

TNC vs. J.Storm

  • Game 1: TNC 11 – 28 J.Storm
  • Game 2: TNC 26 – 7 J.Storm

Alliance vs. Aster

  • Game 1: Aster 12 – 26 Alliance
  • Game 2: Alliance 17 -8 Aster

Day two schedule

Series A4

J.Storm vs. Aster

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

TNC vs. Secret

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

Alliance vs. VP

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

Series B3

Liquid vs. LGD

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

VG vs. Gambit

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

EG vs. Na’Vi

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

Series A5

Aster vs. Secret

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

J.Storm vs. Alliance

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

TNC vs. VP

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

Series B4

VG vs. LGD

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

Liquid vs. Na’Vi

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

EG vs. Gambit

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

Series B5

EG vs. Liquid

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

Gambit vs. LGD

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD

VG vs. Na’Vi

  • Game 1: TBD
  • Game 2: TBD