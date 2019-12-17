ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational Singapore group stage results and standings: Day 1

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.
One of the biggest third-party Dota 2 events of the year has begun. ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational represents ONE Championship’s first foray in the esports world.
While this isn’t an official Dota Pro Circuit event, several top-tier teams, like Secret, Virtus Pro, and PSG.LGD, are making their debut appearances in an offline competition this season. This is also the first major tournament to be played on the Outlanders patch and could be a trendsetter for future events.
The event will run from Dec. 17 to 22. The group stage is in session until Dec. 18. Two groups of six teams will play a best-of-two, round-robin format to determine the final standings.
The top two teams from each group will enter the winners bracket. Third and fourth-placed teams will start in the lower bracket and the bottom two squads will be eliminated from the tournament.
Here are the group stage results and standings so far at the ONE Esports World Pro Invitational. The most recent day will appear at the top of the list.
Group A standings
|Placing
|Team
|Record
|1
|Alliance
|5-1
|2
|Secret
|5-1
|3
|TNC Predator
|3-3
|4
|Virtus Pro
|3-3
|5
|J.Storm
|1-5
|6
|Team Aster
|1-5
Group B standings
|Placing
|Team
|Record
|1
|Gambit Esports
|4-0
|2
|Evil Geniuses
|4-0
|3
|Natus Vincere
|2-2
|4
|Vici Gaming
|2-2
|5
|PSG.LGD
|0-4
|6
|Team Liquid
|0-4
Day one results
Series B2
Na’Vi vs. Gambit
- Game 1: Na’Vi 23 – 30 Gambit
- Game 2: Na’Vi 24 – 36 Gambit
EG vs. PSG.LGD
- Game 1: EG 24 – 11 LGD
- Game 2: EG 29 – 13 LGD
Liquid vs. VG
- Game 1: VG 44 – 21 Liquid
- Game 2: VG 26 – 2 Liquid
Series A3
TNC vs. Aster
- Game 1: Aster 12 – 10 TNC
- Game 2: TNC 27 – 15 Aster
Alliance vs. Secret
- Game 1: Secret 24 – 8 Alliance
- Game 2: Alliance 34 – 22 Secret
J.Storm vs. VP
- Game 1: VP 34 – 22 J.Storm
- Game 2: J.Storm 20 – 28 VP
Series B1
EG vs. VG
- Game 1: EG 29 – 10 VG
- Game 2: EG 35 – 42 VG
Liquid vs. Gambit
- Game 1: Liquid 15 – 22 Gambit
- Game 2: Liquid 11 – 28 Gambit
PSG.LGD vs. Na’Vi
- Game 1: LGD 9 – 33 Na’Vi
- Game 2: LGD 13 – 37 Na’Vi
Series A2
TNC vs. Alliance
- Game 1: TNC 7 – 31 Alliance
- Game 2: TNC 12 – 31 Alliance
Aster vs. VP
- Game 1: Aster 18 – 19 VP
- Game 2: VP 13 – 20 Aster
J.Storm vs. Secret
- Game 1: J.Storm 36 – 41 Secret
- Game 2: Secret 11 – 12 J.Storm
Series A1
Secret vs. Virtus Pro
- Game 1: VP 15 – 33 Secret
- Game 2: VP 13 – 22 Secret
TNC vs. J.Storm
- Game 1: TNC 11 – 28 J.Storm
- Game 2: TNC 26 – 7 J.Storm
Alliance vs. Aster
- Game 1: Aster 12 – 26 Alliance
- Game 2: Alliance 17 -8 Aster
