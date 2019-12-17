ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational Singapore group stage results and standings: Day 1

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

One of the biggest third-party Dota 2 events of the year has begun. ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational represents ONE Championship’s first foray in the esports world.

While this isn’t an official Dota Pro Circuit event, several top-tier teams, like Secret, Virtus Pro, and PSG.LGD, are making their debut appearances in an offline competition this season. This is also the first major tournament to be played on the Outlanders patch and could be a trendsetter for future events.

The event will run from Dec. 17 to 22. The group stage is in session until Dec. 18. Two groups of six teams will play a best-of-two, round-robin format to determine the final standings.

The top two teams from each group will enter the winners bracket. Third and fourth-placed teams will start in the lower bracket and the bottom two squads will be eliminated from the tournament.

Here are the group stage results and standings so far at the ONE Esports World Pro Invitational. The most recent day will appear at the top of the list.

Group A standings

Placing Team Record 1 Alliance 5-1 2 Secret 5-1 3 TNC Predator 3-3 4 Virtus Pro 3-3 5 J.Storm 1-5 6 Team Aster 1-5

Group B standings

Placing Team Record 1 Gambit Esports 4-0 2 Evil Geniuses 4-0 3 Natus Vincere 2-2 4 Vici Gaming 2-2 5 PSG.LGD 0-4 6 Team Liquid 0-4

Day one results

Series B2

Na’Vi vs. Gambit

Game 1: Na’Vi 23 – 30 Gambit

Game 2: Na’Vi 24 – 36 Gambit

EG vs. PSG.LGD

Game 1: EG 24 – 11 LGD

24 – 11 LGD Game 2: EG 29 – 13 LGD

Liquid vs. VG

Game 1: VG 44 – 21 Liquid

44 – 21 Liquid Game 2: VG 26 – 2 Liquid

Series A3

TNC vs. Aster

Game 1: Aster 12 – 10 TNC

Game 2: TNC 27 – 15 Aster

Alliance vs. Secret

Game 1: Secret 24 – 8 Alliance

24 – 8 Alliance Game 2: Alliance 34 – 22 Secret

J.Storm vs. VP

Game 1: VP 34 – 22 J.Storm

34 – 22 J.Storm Game 2: J.Storm 20 – 28 VP

Series B1

EG vs. VG

Game 1: EG 29 – 10 VG

29 – 10 VG Game 2: EG 35 – 42 VG

Liquid vs. Gambit

Game 1: Liquid 15 – 22 Gambit

Game 2: Liquid 11 – 28 Gambit

PSG.LGD vs. Na’Vi

Game 1: LGD 9 – 33 Na’Vi

Game 2: LGD 13 – 37 Na’Vi

Series A2

TNC vs. Alliance

Game 1: TNC 7 – 31 Alliance

Game 2: TNC 12 – 31 Alliance

Aster vs. VP

Game 1: Aster 18 – 19 VP

Game 2: VP 13 – 20 Aster

J.Storm vs. Secret

Game 1: J.Storm 36 – 41 Secret

Game 2: Secret 11 – 12 J.Storm

Series A1

Secret vs. Virtus Pro

Game 1: VP 15 – 33 Secret

Game 2: VP 13 – 22 Secret

TNC vs. J.Storm

Game 1: TNC 11 – 28 J.Storm

Game 2: TNC 26 – 7 J.Storm

Alliance vs. Aster

Game 1: Aster 12 – 26 Alliance

Game 2: Alliance 17 -8 Aster

Day two schedule

Series A4

J.Storm vs. Aster

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

TNC vs. Secret

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Alliance vs. VP

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Series B3

Liquid vs. LGD

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

VG vs. Gambit

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

EG vs. Na’Vi

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Series A5

Aster vs. Secret

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

J.Storm vs. Alliance

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

TNC vs. VP

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Series B4

VG vs. LGD

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Liquid vs. Na’Vi

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

EG vs. Gambit

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Series B5

EG vs. Liquid

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Gambit vs. LGD

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

VG vs. Na’Vi