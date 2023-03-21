Now we’re hungry: Dota 2 fans ranked every hero based on how delicious they would be

Dota 2 heroes all have different wants and needs. Bloodseeker, for example, is a hunter with a thirst for blood that needs to be fulfilled. Shadow Fiend, on the other hand, is a collector of souls.

Pudge, on the other hand, is a simpleton who is easily pleased. The corpulent, decaying butcher is all about fresh meat. It’s all he sees and thinks about, whether it’s for his own consumption, or for the pure enjoyment of disemboweling foes as he strips their flesh. But despite his psychotic tendencies and revolting appearance, Pudge is the most-played hero. Fans can’t get enough, probably due to the sheer joy of landing a Meat Hook.

For the hell of it, they’ve ranked every Dota hero based on how delicious they would be to Pudge. As you’d expect, humanoid heroes with the freshest meat ranked highest, such as Crystal Maiden, Lina, Sniper, and more.

Next on the list are heroes with fishy meat, including Naga Siren, Slardar, Slark, and Tidehunter, followed by those who may or may not be fresh meat, like Abadoon and Vengeful Spirit.

Finally, the least delicious heroes are those who may have no meat, who have meat but aren’t fresh due to being undead and decaying and those who are primordial and have no meat.

The community seemed to love the tier list based on the reception and feedback. They praised the creator for being well-versed in the lore, as evidenced by the fact they knew Kunkka may or may not be alive.

The good news for Pudge is that now the list is complete, it’s clear there are more delicious heroes with fresh meat than there aren’t, so there should be no shortage of appetizing meals for him to devour.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re starving hungry and have to go eat.