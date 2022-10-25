No matter who wins TI11, a new Dota 2 record will be written in the history books

We'll know which one at the end of the week.

Team Aster, Team Liquid, Team Secret, and Tundra Esports are the four teams that remain in The International 11—and no matter who takes home the Aegis, a new record will be set.

The first, and potentially the likeliest scenario based on their red-hot form, is Team Secret winning. If that happens, their coach Lee “Heen” Seung Gon, will be the first coach to win TI twice, having won his first with Liquid in 2007.

Their legendary captain, Puppey, would also become one of the few players to win two TIs—a feat that has only been achieved by OG’s back-to-back TI roster.

Image via Valve

The second scenario is dark horse Liquid winning the event, in which case, their coach JerAx would become the first person to win two TIs as a player and one as a coach.

It would also be MATUMBAMAN’s second Aegis, meaning he’d snatch the opportunity of becoming a two-time winner from his friend and former teammate Puppey.

Image via Valve

The third scenario is Tundra Esports winning. It would make their coach Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling the first person to win a TI as a coach and as a player, the latter of which he did with Evil Geniuses at TI5.

And last but not least, Aster winning will be the first time a Chinese team has won TI since Wings Gaming did at TI6, bringing an end to a six-year drought—the longest ever for the region.

It’s not a record they’d want to set, but they can prevent the drought from lingering.

Image by Valve

The stage is set. TI11 is guaranteed to have a historical and record-setting end in some shape or form. We’ll find out which one it’ll be once the Finals Weekend kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 29, and ends on Sunday, Oct. 30.