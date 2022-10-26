How to fix the Claim Failed Unknown error (error 7) in Dota 2

Valve is giving away the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass and an Arcana for free, and it has caused quite a commotion. Thousands of players are flooding into the servers to unlock their latest rewards.

Claiming your The International 2022 Swag Bag in Dota 2 isn’t an easy feat, however, since you’ll need to complete 10 matches before Jan. 12, 2023, to become eligible. With the patch rolling out, players who have been active since the beginning of October were also able to claim their The International 2022 Swag Back, but some were locked out of the redemption page.

If you were greeted with the “Claim Failed, Unknown error (error 7)” message while trying to unlock your Swag Pack rewards, you aren’t alone since it looks to be a server-wide error.

How do you fix the Claim Failed Unknown error (error 7) in Dota 2?

The Claim Failed Unknown error (error 7) message appears due to server-related errors on Valve’s side. Players will have no option but to wait for the developer to fix Dota 2’s servers so everyone can claim their gifts without any hiccups.

In the meantime, you can try restarting Dota 2 or your router. These two troubleshooting methods allow players to interact with different servers, and with any luck, you might stumble upon a server that’s not having issues.

If you manage to claim your TI11 Swag Pack, the reward might not appear in your inventory instantly. In our case, the Arcana of our choice showed up in our Armory after a 10-minute delay, and some players were able to unlock theirs after playing a match.

Players who have been absent for a while will need to complete 10 Dota 2 matches to be able to unlock their Swag Packs. The claim button will appear in the main menu below your username once you complete the 10 matches.