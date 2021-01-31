How to check your MMR in Dota 2

Most multiplayer games divide their ranked pool into tiers and medals. This makes skill levels more distinguishable, but it wasn’t always the case with Dota 2. When the ranked mode was first introduced to the game, the only indication of skill was the matchmaking rating (MMR). Dota 2 players could finally put a label on their skill level in 2017 when Valve revamped the rank system with tiers and medals.

The new system went through more changes throughout the years, and the medals stood the test of time. Dota 2 players have grown used to the new system, but medals don’t mean that your MMR is out of the equation. These ranked tiers are still based on your MMR, which decreases and increases depending if you win or lose a match.

Though you can only see your ranked medal on the main menu, you can still check out your MMR through your profile.

Launch Dota 2 and click on your name on the main menu. It’ll be toward the top left of your screen.



Once you open up your profile, you’ll need to click on “Stats.”

Opening up the Stats panel will forward you to a list that showcases your performance with all the heroes. Your MMR will be displayed around the top right of this tab.

Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve

The tier thresholds constantly shift by small margins, but you can make a good estimation of what medals you can aim for with certain MMR tiers.

Herald (0-616 MMR)

Guardian (616-1386 MMR)

Crusader (1386-2156 MMR)

Archon (2156-2926 MMR)

Legend (2310-3696 MMR)

Ancient (3696-4466 MMR)

Divine(4466-5420 MMR)

Immortal (5420+ MMR)

Your profile will also be filled with other useful statistics about your general performance in your last 20 matches. You can check out your overall playstyle while hovering around your profile through the pentagon-shaped performance indicator.

Note that you’ll be losing or winning 30 MMR for each solo match and 20 MMR if you party queue. While it isn’t possible to see the gains and losses from each match, you can keep track of your progress by keeping a close eye on your MMR.