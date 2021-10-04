How much is The International 10’s prize pool?

Though most games have that one esports event where the most talented individuals clash for glory, not many of them can compete with the prize pool of Dota 2’s The International (TI).

Dota 2 fans get to contribute to the event’s prize pool by purchasing the battle pass. A certain percentage of each purchase goes to the prize pool and players have carried it to all-time highs every TI.

The most prestigious event of a competitive Dota 2 year has been absent for a while, however, since Valve had to cancel it in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the summer approaching, Dota 2 fans were ready for the ultimate showdown, but Valve had to postpone the event by a month once again since it became clear that Sweden wouldn’t be able to be the home of The International for 2021.

Dota 2’s crown jewel moved to Bucharest instead and the best teams around the world are already on-site, training for the event. Considering the prize pool of the tournament, the stakes will be higher than ever since moving up or down a single spot in the final placings can make a huge difference.

The International 2021’s total prize pool is sitting at $40,018,195. The first-place team will take home 45.5 percent of the prize pool, while the remaining reward distribution will be as follows:

Place Prize money Percent of the total prize pool First place $18,208,300 45.50 percent Second place $5,202,400 13 percent Third place $3,601,600 Nine percent Fourth place $2,401,100 Six percent Fifth and sixth $1,400,600 3.50 percent Seventh and eighth $1,000,500 2.50 percent Ninth to 12th $800,400 Two percent 13th to 16th $600,300 1.50 percent 17th to 18th $100,000 0.25 percent

The first-place team and its members will get their names engraved on the Aegis and be immortalized in Dota 2 history. Players actively playing Dota 2 will also be able to make predictions through the Compendium. Download the latest patch and submit your predictions for various categories, like the placement or the player with the highest number of kills, before the event starts on Oct. 7.