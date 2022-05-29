Former TI champion ChuaN returns to playing competitive Dota 2

ChuaN is back to eat the Cheese.

Image via Neon Esports

With the International approaching, many teams around the globe are getting ready to give it their all to secure their ticket to the most prestigious event on Dota 2 Pro Circuit’s calendar, including Neon Esports, who completed its roster with a former winner ChuaN.

ChuaN has been absent from the competitive Dota 2 scene as a player since 2018 and joined Neon Esports as a coach in late 2021. Under ChuaN’s guidance, the team finished fifth in the SEA DPC division one, only a single tiebreaker away from qualifying for the Stockholm Major.

Despite coaching the team throughout the last season, ChuaN also had a brief opportunity to play with the squad during the BTS Pro Series. The former champion played as the team position five in the tournament, and Neon Esports placed seventh-eighth, within the prize pool range.

This year’s TI will be held in Singapore, making it a must-attend tournament for all the SEA teams. Having the home crowd behind them can allow teams to excel in moments they need a confidence boost, and ChuaN isn’t a stranger to playing in front of large crowds. ChuaN was a member of the legendary Invictus squad, the first Chinese team to win a TI. With ChuaN in the team, Neon is likely to aim for the top, and the team has only a few months to prove itself.

The Neon Esports roster for the DPC season consists of the following:

  • Tamir “Bell” Gankhurel – Position one
  • Joshua H. “avataRmod3” Maraño – Position two
  • Michael Roi “Enryu” Ladines – Position three
  • Wong “ChuaN” Hock Chuan – Position four
  • Tugstur “Se” Dashzevge – Position five