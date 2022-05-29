Former TI champion ChuaN returns to playing competitive Dota 2

With the International approaching, many teams around the globe are getting ready to give it their all to secure their ticket to the most prestigious event on Dota 2 Pro Circuit’s calendar, including Neon Esports, who completed its roster with a former winner ChuaN.

ChuaN has been absent from the competitive Dota 2 scene as a player since 2018 and joined Neon Esports as a coach in late 2021. Under ChuaN’s guidance, the team finished fifth in the SEA DPC division one, only a single tiebreaker away from qualifying for the Stockholm Major.

Despite coaching the team throughout the last season, ChuaN also had a brief opportunity to play with the squad during the BTS Pro Series. The former champion played as the team position five in the tournament, and Neon Esports placed seventh-eighth, within the prize pool range.

This year’s TI will be held in Singapore, making it a must-attend tournament for all the SEA teams. Having the home crowd behind them can allow teams to excel in moments they need a confidence boost, and ChuaN isn’t a stranger to playing in front of large crowds. ChuaN was a member of the legendary Invictus squad, the first Chinese team to win a TI. With ChuaN in the team, Neon is likely to aim for the top, and the team has only a few months to prove itself.

The Neon Esports roster for the DPC season consists of the following: