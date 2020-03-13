Fnatic crushes OG Seed in masterful performance, wins Dota Summit 12

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Fnatic swept an OG Seed that had just come off one of the most exciting games of the event in the grand finals of the Dota Summit 12, closing out the tournament in style.

The two teams played against each other in the group stage with the series split one apiece. Fnatic turned up the heat here, however, and OG Seed wilted under the blazing hot pressure of the Southeast Asian all-stars.

The first game was Fnatic from start to finish. The team picked up one of Kam “Moon” Boon Seng’s signature heroes in the Death Prophet and proceeded to reap the benefits as Moon dominated the game, helping his squad to a sub-20 minute victory.

Game two was the same story. Moon, on another favored hero in Ember Spirit, set the tempo for his crew by rotating throughout the map. It allowed teammate and young star Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon to free farm and eventually take over the game on Anti-Mage.

WE HAVE OUR WINNERS! 👏@FNATIC takes the last series at #LOOTBETDS12 in spectacular fashion with a 3-0 over OG.Seed. GGWP



Stay tuned for the winner's interview!



📺https://t.co/VZnt4kO1Z3 pic.twitter.com/2BKqDRLRWR — Beyond the Summit (@BeyondTheSummit) March 13, 2020

The third game was the closest of the three. OG Seed managed to show off some of the strong teamfighting that got them to the grand finals, but they were still thoroughly outclassed by Fnatic. In spite of a few overextensions, the SEA crew easily manhandled their opponents en route to a clean sweep.

Fnatic was in tip-top condition throughout the tournament. While the team has endured their fair share of poor performances in this season’s Dota Pro Circuit, the star-studded team clicked and took things in their stride at the Summit. Mid lane star Moon had big shoes to fill after Abed’s departure to Evil Geniuses, and has consistently kept a high standard even during Fnatic’s poor runs.

The other players have certainly pulled their weight. Even at 30 years of age, iceiceice remains one of the most mechanically skilled players, capable of dominating his lane matchups and transitioning into a fearsome roamer. The support duo consisting of captain Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong and premier playmaker DJ have been excellent at making sure Fnatic’s ship stayed on course, while wunderkind 23savage shone brightly with his hard carries while his teammate’s made his job as easy as it could be.

Unfortunately for fans, Fnatic’s masterclass will end here. The team was initially due to appear at the ESL One Los Angeles Major, which has since been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Fnatic returned home with $50,000 for their first-place finish, in addition to an additional $10,500 from their seven group stage wins. OG Seed earned $25,000 and also pocketed a bonus of $10,500.

With the Dota Summit 12 likely to be the last international LAN event in a long while, wash your hands like iceiceice told you to, and hope that Dota 2 esports return in full force.