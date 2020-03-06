This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Fear’s stack, business associates, and South American squad NoPing Esports have been eliminated from the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor. The teams were the first two squads sent home from the event.

Business associates went up against forZe Esports and BOOM Esports in Group A of the event. Fear’s team was able to take one game off each of the two squads but were unable to finish the deal against either of them.

Fear’s team was left stranded when organization J.Storm seemingly released players across multiple titles. The organization hasn’t released a statement regarding its players, while its website and social media accounts remain online but inactive.

NoPing Esports was the sole South American representative at the event. While the roster was recently put together, most of the players are veterans of the SA scene. But experience wasn’t enough for them to beat out a strong Group B consisting of Alliance, Gambit Esports with their wunderkind mid laner returned, and the recently recruited CR4ZY.

The Minor features a $150,000 prize pool, but perhaps the most important award is a ticket to the ESL One Los Angeles Major for the champion of the event.

Two more teams will be eliminated from the Minor today. With business associates gone, only one North American team, CR4ZY, remain in the tournament.

CR4ZY will go up against one of the event’s strongest teams in Alliance in an elimination matchup later today.