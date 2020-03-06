StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3: Live results and standings

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.
In their final chance to qualify for the ESL One Los Angeles Major, eight teams are battling at the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3 Three.
Gambit and Team Aster surprised a lot of teams early on in the group stage, but it doesn’t look like that has slowed down the other teams much at all. By the end of day two, two teams will have already been eliminated, leaving six teams to fight it out in the playoffs.
Here are the live results for the SLi Minor S3 so you keep up to date with the results throughout the event.
Overall Standings
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|1st
|TBD
|$72,000 and 140 DPC points
|2nd
|TBD
|$60,000 and 120 DPC points
|3rd
|TBD
|$54,000 and 110 DPC points
|4th
|TBD
|$42,000 and 90 DPC points
|5th
|TBD
|$24,000 and 60 DPC points
|5th
|TBD
|$24,000 and 60 DPC points
|7th
|TBD
|$12,000 and 40 DPC points
|7th
|TBD
|$12,000 and 40 DPC points
Match Results
Group A
- Opening Matches
- Business Associates vs forZe eSports – forZe 2-1
- Aster vs BOOM Esports – Aster 2-0
- Winner’s Match
- Aster vs forZe – Aster 2-0
- Loser’s Match
- BA vs BOOM – TBD
- Decider Match
- forZe vs TBD – TBD
Group B
- Opening Matches
- Alliance vs NoPing e-sports – Alliance 2-0
- Gambit vs CR4ZY – Gambit 2-0
- Winner’s Match
- Alliance vs Gambit – Gambit 2-0
- Loser’s Match
- NoPing vs CR4ZY – TBD
- Decider Match
- Alliance vs TBD – TBD
Matches will run from March 5 to 8, with the winning team qualifying for the ESL One Los Angeles Major, which begins on March 15.