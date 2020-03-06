StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3: Live results and standings

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

In their final chance to qualify for the ESL One Los Angeles Major, eight teams are battling at the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3 Three.

Gambit and Team Aster surprised a lot of teams early on in the group stage, but it doesn’t look like that has slowed down the other teams much at all. By the end of day two, two teams will have already been eliminated, leaving six teams to fight it out in the playoffs.

Here are the live results for the SLi Minor S3 so you keep up to date with the results throughout the event.

Overall Standings

Place Team Prize 1st TBD $72,000 and 140 DPC points 2nd TBD $60,000 and 120 DPC points 3rd TBD $54,000 and 110 DPC points 4th TBD $42,000 and 90 DPC points 5th TBD $24,000 and 60 DPC points 5th TBD $24,000 and 60 DPC points 7th TBD $12,000 and 40 DPC points 7th TBD $12,000 and 40 DPC points

Match Results

Group A

Opening Matches Business Associates vs forZe eSports – forZe 2-1 Aster vs BOOM Esports – Aster 2-0

Winner’s Match Aster vs forZe – Aster 2-0

Loser’s Match BA vs BOOM – TBD

Decider Match forZe vs TBD – TBD



Group B

Opening Matches Alliance vs NoPing e-sports – Alliance 2-0 Gambit vs CR4ZY – Gambit 2-0

Winner’s Match Alliance vs Gambit – Gambit 2-0

Loser’s Match NoPing vs CR4ZY – TBD

Decider Match Alliance vs TBD – TBD



Matches will run from March 5 to 8, with the winning team qualifying for the ESL One Los Angeles Major, which begins on March 15.