CR4ZY enters Dota 2 after signing Fighting PandaS roster, brings on Dubu as coach

Following the departure of EternalEnVy and Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu, Fighting PandaS captain Aui_2000 was left to try and salvage the situation as the team continued to play together with a few new additions.

And instead of breaking apart like most independent stacks do once they lose core players, Aui and the PandaS roster were signed by CR4ZY today, a Croatian esports organization that’s best known for its CS:GO roster.

This will be the organization’s first time entering the Dota 2 scene. It has also signed Dota legend DuBu as the team’s head coach. DuBu last played for Geek Fam and will now return to North America for the first time since 2018 when he was a part of Immortals.

“Only two weeks after announcing our new CS:GO roster we are happy to confirm that Fighting PandaS will, from now on, wear our colors as they battle their way to The International 2020,” CR4ZY said. “Their journey begins at StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3 Kiev which they qualified for earlier.”

EE’s decision to leave PandaS after the team had already qualified for the SLi Minor S3 was a little strange, but considering he and Sneyking will now be playing for Cloud9, it was probably more about long term security than immediate success. And that opened the door for CR4ZY to come in and sign the roster, adding a second team to the organization.

The team already brought in Oliver “skiter” Lepko and KheZu to fill in the open roster spots, which means outside of the DuBu signing, there shouldn’t be much time needed to get back into the flow of things for the Minor.

Skiter

Jonathan “Bryle” Santos De Guia

KheZu

Aui_2000 (captain)

MoonMeander

DuBu (coach)

While the team’s main focus is on continuing to find success in the Dota Pro Circuit to qualify for The International, CR4ZY is also putting an emphasis on content creation.

“Along with the rich competitive history of our players, some of them are also known as the most popular content creators in Dota 2,” CR4ZY said. “We can confirm that they will continue to do so during their time with CR4ZY and that with our help, the content will become even better. So, for all the fans, KheZu, MoonMeander and others will be streaming again soon enough.”

KheZu, MoonMeander, and DuBu all have popular streams that usually take a hit during the competitive season due to travel, but CR4ZY might try to push its players to make content on the road.