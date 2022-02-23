Execration adds Palos to its Dota 2 roster

The roster shuffles continue with full force in all Dota Pro Circuit regions. Execration avoided relegation to the lower division and the team’s rebuilding its roster around Bob and RR as it also announced its newest member, Palos.

The move will mark the start of Palos’ third stint with the org. The carry player has been a part of the team in the 2019-2020 season and during 2021 for seven months.

With Palos joining Execration, the team only needs an offlaner and a position four support to complete its roster. Considering DPC resumes in less than a month, teams are likely to announce their remaining numbers in the upcoming days.

The last DPC season was a tough one for Execration. The team fell one step short of securing itself DPC points which can determine a team’s fate going into the International. Execration was only a tiebreaker match away from 30 DPC points, which will likely motivate the squad in the next season.

Palos’ departure from Neon Esports leaves the position one spot open for the team. The organization hasn’t announced a replacement signing yet. Since the roster shuffles kicked off in the SEA region, carry players have been under heavy demand. More than a few teams already switched their carries with the hopes of achieving better chemistry within their squads.

The current Execration Dota 2 squad consists of: