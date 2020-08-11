Evil Geniuses recruits gpk as stand-in for OMEGA League

Gambit Esports will loan mid laner Danil “gpk” Skutin to Evil Geniuses’ Dota 2 roster for upcoming European competition OMEGA League, the organization announced today.

Gpk will stand-in for Filipino superstar Abed for the duration of the tournament. Abed is still present in his home country and will face high ping issues should he elect to play online for EG.

Gpk will play for @EvilGeniuses at OMEGA League on short-term loan basis. It was a mutual agreement and we believe that Danil will greatly benefit from this experience. GL & HF ✊#GambitDota2 pic.twitter.com/FHuT2Slxeo — Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) August 11, 2020

Gambit’s current roster has been inactive. The CIS organization’s last official match was in ESL One Birmingham Online in May. Captain Artsiom “fng” Barshak has also been standing-in for Alliance since May.

When SumaiL left OG last month, speculation abounded that the player could be returning to his former team. The decision to temporarily loan gpk lends credence to the idea that EG remains committed to Abed as their primary mid laner, with the Filipino star unable to play purely due to current circumstances.

EG’s first match for the OMEGA League will see them going up against 5men on August 15, a new stack consisting of players formerly from Cloud9 and OG.Seed. The tournament will run till Sep. 6, with $500,000 in prize money up for grabs.