Epic Esports and WePlay! reveal direct invites for Omega League Asia

Asia is getting some representation at the new event.

Following the initial announcement of the $550,000 Omega League event, WePlay! Esports and Epic Esports Events announced today that a new region is being added to the Dota 2 competition, combining China and southeast Asia into a single region.

This new Asian region will be missing a lot of the top teams from both sides due to other events going on, but there are still some familiar faces joining the competition, especially out of SEA.

Ocean

Blaze

EHOME.Immortal

Aster.Aries

First Open Qualifier winner

Second Open Qualifier winner

Out of China, all four teams added to the lineup so far are developmental teams or smaller rosters that might not be instantly recognizable. Both Blaze and Ocean have seen some recent success in the tier-two scene and all of them placed in the top eight at the China Dota 2 Development League season three.

The SEA teams are a step above the Chinese representatives. Several of the rosters competed in Major events and even placed highly in recent tournaments with the regional powerhouses in attendance.

Team Adroit is the headliner, but both Neon Esports and Reality Rift won’t be far behind them in terms of early odds to win the entire tournament.

Adroit

Neon

Reality

Cignal Ultra

First Open Qualifier winner

Second Open Qualifier winner

This portion of the Omega League is called the Asia Divine Division and it matches the American division with a $40,000 prize pool. There will be no sub-division of this bracket, however, which means teams that don’t make it to the main event won’t have another chance to compete.

With the inclusion of the Asia division, Omega League has officially hit a total prize pool of $650,000, making it one of the biggest payouts of the online Dota 2 season. The group stage for the Asia region will begin on Aug. 1, with qualifiers set to start on July 28.