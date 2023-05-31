Dota 2’s May 30 update looks to clean up several big 7.33c problems

Valve deployed a late Dota 2 patch on May 30, aiming to implement a variety of quality-of-life changes and address a number of bugs that have come about following Patch 7.33c.

Two key changes involve the Tormentor and Wisdom runes. Introduced in the New Frontiers 7.33 patch in late April, both grant a team an Aghanim’s Shard and bonus XP for the hero who was falling behind in a match—normally the team’s support.

An oversight by the developer, however, saw abandoned players receive the benefits as they would no longer be receiving gold or experience. This has been remedied with the May 30 update.

Phylactery, the spellcasting item also introduced with Patch 7.33, was found to be broken with certain spells and has received a sweeping update to ensure all targeted spells will trigger the item’s bonus damage effect.

One somewhat-major bug fix came for Spirit Breaker, who has seen a myriad of buffs over the previous few gameplay updates. A change during Patch 7.33c to his Charge of Darkness saw the ability sometimes disabled completely during the middle of a match.

With this fix, Spirit Breaker will be back to bashing up in no time—something he’s becoming accustomed to, given his 12 percent rise in pick rate and an above-average win rate, according to Dotabuff.

Listed below is the full list of bug fixes and changes brought about via Valve’s May 30 patch.

Dota 2 May 30 patch notes

Watchers are now colored based on whether they are controlled by your team (matching minimap coloration), rather than whether they are controlled by Radiant and Dire.

Auto-selected summoned units no longer close the shop UI.

Wisdom Runes no longer consider players who abandoned when finding a second player to grant XP.

Tormentor no longer considers players who abandoned when finding a player to grant shard.

Tormentor no longer considers heroes who have no shard upgrades/abilities when finding a player to grant shard.

Fixed a bug that caused Tormentors to not play their idle or flinch animations.

Fixed a bug where a hero would have to have a second Dust available in order for the damage or movement speed penalty to apply to enemies encountering the Dust.

Fixed Alchemist’s Unstable Concoction Throw not triggering Phylactery.

Fixed an inconsistency where Dark Willow’s Shadow Realm would not behave as if the unit were invisible for a number of abilities.

Fixed a crash when Earth Spirit creates many Stone Remnants and then casts Magnetize affecting at least one enemy unit.

Fixed Earthshaker leap being interrupted if he is debuff immune and gets a stunned applied on him (that does not pierce debuff immunity).

Fixed Gyrocopter’s Flak Cannon modifier not updating its attacks remaining when refreshed.

Fixed Hoodwink’s Acorn Shot, Medusa’s Mystic Snake, Tinker’s Laser, and Zeus’ Arc Lightning not properly applying when casting hero has a Phylactery and a low-health unit is targeted.

Fixed Legion Commander’s Overwhelming Odds radius indicator showing the incorrect radius.

Fixed Ogre Magi’s level 25 talent (17 percent chance for Fireblast on Attack) no longer applying if the player buys and then sells or unequips Aghanim’s Scepter.

Fixed a bug with Outworld Destroyer’s Astral Imprisonment where, when a stack of Astral Imprisonment debuff was removed, mana as well as max mana might be restored.

Fixed Shadow Fiend’s Necromastery tooltip incorrectly stating losing 40 percent of souls on death, when the real value is 30 percent.

Fixed Spirit Breaker Charge of Darkness occasionally continuing past death, leading to the ability being on indefinite cooldown and no longer usable.

Fixed Eimer Hillburrow courier not being selectable.

Fixed various tooltip issues.

Fixed various relics.

