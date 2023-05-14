Dota 2’s 7.33 update landed with much fanfare on April 20, and a month on, developer Valve submitted their second follow-up patch inside a month, Patch 7.33c, on May 13.
This is the first patch to fall after the Berlin Major, which saw the professional scene get their hands on the huge New Frontiers updates for the first time.
The bulk of the heroes who dominated in Berlin in early May received some sort of nerf, with Medusa feeling the brunt of the changes. Her Mana Shield now gives her less bonus Mana, whilst also reducing less damage.
The major changes brought about by 7.33c are balancing Universal heroes and their base damage. Almost all Universal heroes across the board have had their base damage decreased, but will scale a little better the longer a game goes.
The “Aura meta” that came about after 7.33 may finally be at its end with a multitude of nerfs to Boots of Bearing, Pipe of Insight, and Crimson Guard. Vanguard also received a hefty adjustment, now up to 15 percent less effective in blocking damage.
Wisdom runes, previously only granting experience to those that picked them up, will now also give a level boost to the team’s lowest-leveled hero—a welcome change for hard supports who find themselves behind in experience.
Other heroes receiving significant changes include Spirit Breaker, who has had his ultimate Nether Strike’s cooldown reduced by a whopping 20 seconds, as well as Earthshaker, who received buffs for all four of his abilities.
There are plenty more changes coming with the patch, with a full list of updates listed below.
Here are the full Dota 2 Patch 7.33c notes
General Updates
- Picking up a Wisdom Rune now also grants experience to the lowest-level hero on the team. If the lowest-level hero picks up the rune, experience goes to the second-lowest-level hero.
- Observer Ward experience bounty increased from 50 plus six per minute to 70 plus eight per minute
- When a stacked camp is killed, the player that did the stacking receives 30 percent of experience gained—the same percentage as the gold bounty
- Tormentor Reflect now always affects the attacking hero, regardless of distance
- Cleared multiple tree paths that led to dead ends and deceptive-looking terrain
- Heroes bonus attribute points can now be skilled starting at level six
- Universal Heroes damage per attribute increased from 0.6 to 0.7
Ranked Matchmaking
- Raised the minimum MMR to be eligible for Immortal Draft from 5620 to 6500
- Modified the MMR gained and lost from matches when teams have varying skill to better approximate the expected chance each team has of winning. Games where the teams aren’t equal in rating now credit the lower-rated team with a better chance of victory and the results for players with high-rank confidence will be closer to +/-25 MMR.
Item Updates
General Items
- Lifesteal from creeps on both Purchasable and Neutral items increased from 50 percent to 60 percent
Boots of Bearing
- Recipe cost increased from 1500 to 1700
Bracer
- Damage bonus increased from 2/4 to 3/6
Crimson Guard
- Recipe cost increased from 925 to 1050. Total cost increased from 3600 to 3725
- Guard now costs 75 mana to activate
Eternal Shroud
- Strength bonus increased from 12 to 14
- Shroud now also converts physical damage from spells to mana
Faerie Fire
- Cost decreased from 70 to 65
Pavise
- Now also blocks physical damage from spells
Pipe of Insight
- Health Regen bonus decreased from 8.5 to six
- Magic Resistance bonus decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent
- Barrier Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150
Ring of Health
- Health Regen bonus decreased from 5.25 to 4.75
Sentry Ward
- True Sight Radius increased from 900 to 1000
Vanguard
- Health Regen bonus decreased from +5.5 to +4.75
- Damage Block against melee heroes decreased from 64 to 56
- Damage Block against ranged heroes decreased from 32 to 28
Neutral Item Updates
Duelist Gloves
- Boldness Attack Speed increased from 15 to 20
- Boldness Enemy hero search range increased from 900 to 1200
Seeds of Serenity
- Now provides an extra three Health Regen bonus
Spark of Courage
- Courage Damage increased from 10 to 18
- Courage Armor increased from five to seven
Trusty Shovel
- Dig Cooldown decreased from 50 seconds to 40 seconds
Dragon Scale
- Afterburn Burn Damage increased from 18 to 22
Eye of the Vizier
- Mana Regen bonus increased from +0.5 to +1.25
Gossamer Cape
- Cooldown decreased from five seconds to four seconds
Specialist’s Array
- Crackshot now deals 20 bonus damage
- Crackshot now prioritizes heroes as secondary targets
Vambrace
- Primary Attribute bonus decreased from plus 10 to plus eight
- Other Attributes bonus decreased from plus five to plus four
Vampire Fangs
- Spell Lifesteal increased from six percent to 10 percent
Defiant Shell
- Armor bonus increased from plus five to plus seven
Enchanted Quiver
- Attack Range bonus increased from plus 50 to +75
Vindicator’s Axe
- Attack Speed bonus increased from +30 to +35
Ascetic’s Cap
- Health Regen bonus increased from +15 to +20
- Endurance Duration increased from four seconds to five seconds
Havoc Hammer
- Havoc Damage Strength multiplier increased from 1x to 1.5x
Martyr’s Plate
- Magic Resistance bonus increased from 20 percent to 25 percent
Spell Prism
- All Attributes bonus decreased from plus eight to plus six
Stormcrafter
- Movement Speed bonus increased from +30 to +35
Hero Updates
Abbadon
- Base Damage decreased by seven; level one damage unchanged
Alchemist
- Base Movement Speed decreased from 300 to 295
- Level 15 Talent Damage per Greevil’s Greed stack decreased from plus three to plus two
Unstable Concoction
- Cooldown increased from 13 seconds to 15 seconds
Greevil’s Greed
- Base Bonus Gold decreased from plus three to plus two
- Extra Bonus Gold decreased from plus three to plus two
Chemical Rage
- Bonus Movement Speed decreased from 40/50/60 to 20/40/60
Ancient Apparition
- Intelligence gain decreased from 3.4 to 3.1
Bane
- Base Damage decreased by seven: level one damage unchanged
Batrider
- Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two
Beastmaster
- Base Damage decreased by nine; level one damage decreased by three
Call of the Wild Hawk
- Hawk Vision decreased from 750/800/850/900 to 600/700/800/900
Bounty Hunter
- Base Health Regen decreased from 1.25 to 0.75
Track
- Cooldown increased from four seconds to 6/5/4 seconds
Brewmaster
- Base Damage decreased by five; level one damage unchanged
Broodmother
- Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged
Chaos Knight
- Base Strength increased from 22 to 24
- Level 10 Talent Chaos Strike Lifesteal increased from 25 percent to 30 percent
- Level 15 Talent Phantasm Illusion Incoming Damage Reduction increased from 75 percent to 100 percent
Chaos Bolt
- Minimum Damage increased from 60/90/120/150 to 90/120/150/180
Chaos Strike
- Lifesteal from creeps increased from 50 percent to 60 percent
Chen
- Base Damage decreased by five; level one damage unchanged
Clockwork
- Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two
- Agility gain increased from 1.8 to 2.1
- Intelligence gain increased from 1.3 to 1.7
Crystal Maiden
Crystal Nova
- Damage decreased from 130/170/210/260 to 110/160/210/260
Dark Seer
- Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged
Dark Willow
- Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two
Dawnbreaker
Luminosity
- Healing from creeps increased from 50 percent to 60 percent
Dazzle
- Base Damage decreased by seven; level one damage unchanged
- Level 10 Talent Attack Speed increased from +30 to +35
- Level 20 Talent Poison Touch DPS increased from +45 to +60
Death Prophet
Crypt Swarm
- Damage increased from 85/160/235/310 to 85/165/245/325
Silence
- Radius increased from 425 to 450
Exorcism
- Duration increased from 35 to 40 seconds
Doom
Devour
- Bonus Gold decreased from 50/100/150/200 to 30/85/140/195
Infernal Blade
- Aghanim’s Shard bonus damage decreased from 150 to 125
Dragon Knight
- Base Movement Speed increased from 310 to 315
- Base Attack Time improved from 1.7s to 1.6s
Earthshaker
Fissure
- Fissure Range increased from 1400 to 1600
Enchant Totem
- Cast Point improved from 0.6 seconds to 0.5 seconds
Aftershock
- Stun Duration increased from 0.9/1.0/1.1/1.2 seconds to 1.0/1.1/1.2/1.3 seconds
Echo Slam
- Echo Damage increased from 70/90/110 to 85/105/125
- Radius increased from 600 to 700
- Cooldown decreased from 150/130/110 seconds to 130/120/110 seconds
Enigma
Midnight Pulse
- Cooldown decreased from 50/45/40/35 seconds to 40/35/30/25 seconds
Gyrocopter
- Base Movement Speed increased from 315 to 320
Hoodwink
Acorn Shot
- Slow Duration increased from 0.35 seconds to 0.45 seconds
- Mana Cost decreased from 75/85/95/105 to 70/75/80/85
Bushwhack
- Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 90/160/230/300
Huskar
- Base Strength increased from 20 to 23
Invoker
- Base Strength increased from 18 to 19
Cold Snap
- Duration decreased from 3/3.5/4/4.5/5/5.5/6/6.5 seconds to 3/3.4/3.8/4.2/4.6/5.0/5.4/5.8 seconds
- Freeze Duration increased from 0.3 seconds to 0.4 seconds
Tornado
- Travel Distance increased from 800/1200/1600/2000/2400/2800/3200/3600 to 1500/1800/2100/2400/2700/3000/3300/3600
E.M.P
- Aghanim’s Shard Pull Speed increased from 100 to 175
Chaos Meteor
- Contact Damage increased from 52/71/90/109/128/147/166/185 to 55/80/105/130/155/180/205/220
- Burn Damage per second increased from 10/14/18/22/26/30/34/38 to 10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45
Io
- Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by tw
Keeper of the Light
- Level 15 Talent Chakra Magic Cooldown Reduction decreased from four seconds to three seconds
Blinding Light
- Damage decreased from 100/140/180/220 to 85/130/175/220
- Radius decreased from 500 to 425/450/475/500
- Cast Range rescaled from 500/550/600/650 to 400/500/600/700
- Cooldown increased from 22/20/18/16 seconds to 25/22/19/16 seconds
Legion Commander
- Strength gain decreased from 3.3 to 3.1
Overwhelming Odds
- Bonus Attack Speed decreased from 65/90/115/140 to 50/80/110/140
Press The Attack
- Health Regen decreased from 30/40/50/60 to 24/36/48/60
Lifestealer
Rage
- Cooldown decreased from 21/20/19/18 seconds to 20/19/18/17 seconds
Ghoul Frenzy
- Movement Slow increased from 10/15/20/25 percent to 15/20/25/30 percent
Infest
- Cooldown decreased from 100/75/50 seconds to 80/65/50 seconds
Lina
- Level 15 Talent Light Strike Array Damage increased from +130 to +150
- Level 15 Talent Health increased from +250 to +275
Dragon Slave
- Damage increased from 85/160/235/310 to 85/165/245/325
Light Strike Array
- Damage increased from 100/150/200/250 to 110/160/210/260
Lion
- Base Intelligence increased from 18 to 20
Earth Spike
- Cooldown decreased from 12 seconds to 11 seconds
- Damage increased from 100/160/220/280 to 105/170/235/300
Mana Drain
- Aghanim’s Shard Magic Resistance increased from 50 percent to 80 percent
Lone Druid
- Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by two
Lycan
- Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two
Magnus
- Base Damage decreased by eight; level one damage decreased by two
Marci
- Base Damage decreased by eight; level one damage decreased by two
Medusa
Mystic Snake
- Cooldown increased from 10 seconds to 13/12/11/10 seconds
Mana Shield
- Level two now can be learned on level one instead of level three
- Damage per Mana decreased from 2/2.5/3/3.5/4 to 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6
- Bonus Mana decreased from 200/225/250/275/300 to 0/50/100/150/200
Mirana
- Base Damage decreased by eleven; level one damage decreased by four
Naga Siren
- Level 15 Talent Mirror Image Damage decreased from 13 percent to 10 percent
Nature’s Prophet
Teleportation
- Cooldown decreased from 65/55/45/35 seconds to 60/50/40/30 seconds
- Max Stacks increased from 3/6/9/12 to 6/8/10/12
Wrath of Nature
- Damage increased from 105/145/185 to 120/155/190
Nyx Assassin
- Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged
- Level 10 Talent Spell Amplification decreased from eight percent to sic percent
Pangolier
- Base Damage decreased by 10; level one damage decreased by four
Swashbuckle
- Dash Range decreased from 850 to 550/650/750/850
Lucky Shot
- Chance increased from 15 percent to 17 percent
Phantom Lancer
Spirit Lance
- Cooldown increased from seven seconds to 10/9/8/7 seconds
Phoenix
- Base Damage decreased by five; level one damage unchanged
Primal Beast
- Intelligence gain increased from 1.4 to 1.7
- Level 20 Talent Uproar Armor Per Stack increased from plus four to plus six
Uproar
- Roar Bonus Armor per stack increased from 1/2/3/4 to 2/3/4/5
Pulverize
- Hit Damage increased from 100/150/200 to 125/175/225
Razor
- Agility gain increased from 2.6 to 2.8
- Base Armor increased by one
Storm Surge
- Bonus Speed increased from 6/12/18/24 percent to 10/15/20/25 percent
Riki
- Base Armor decreased by one
Smoke Screen
- Aghanim’s Shard Armor Reduction decreased from six to five
Blink Strike
- Base Charge Restore Time increased from 25/20/15/10 seconds to 25/21/17/13 seconds
Sand King
- Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged
Shadow Fiend
- Level 15 Talent Shadowraze Damage increased from +100 to +115
Silencer
Glaives of Wisdom
- Mana Cost increased from 15 to 20
Skywrath Mage
- Base Intelligence decreased from 25 to 23
Slark
Pounce
- Aghanim’s Scepter Distance decreased from 1100 to 1000
Snapfire
- Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two
Sniper
Take Aim
- Now provides +200 attack range when active
Spirit Breaker
- Strength gain increased from 3.0 to 3.3
Charge of Darkness
- Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 100
- Can no longer target debuff immune enemies without Aghanim’s Scepter
Bulldoze
- Status Resistance increased from 35/45/55/65 percent to 40/50/60/70 percent
Greater Bash
- Cooldown decreased from 1.5 seconds to 1.2 seconds
- Movement Speed as Damage increased from 15/20/25/30 percent to 20/25/30/35 percent
Nether Strike
- Cooldown decreased from 90/70/50 seconds to 70/50/30 seconds
Techies
- Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged
Templar Assassin
- Base Movement Speed increased from 305 to 310
Meld
- Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 80/130/180/230
Terrorblade
Sunder
- Can no longer target debuff immune enemies
Timbersaw
- Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by three
Underlord
- Level 10 Talent Firestorm Radius decreased from +100 to +75
- Level 15 Talent Firestorm Cooldown Reduction decreased from four seconds to three seconds
Fiend’s Gate
- Mana Cost increased from 100 to 200
Vengeful Spirit
- Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by three
Venomancer
- Base Damage decreased by 10; level one damage decreased by four
Visage
- Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by two
Void Spirit
- Base Damage decreased by 11; level one damage decreased by five
- Level 10 Talent Mana Regen decreased from +1.75 to +1.5
- Level 25 Talent Astral Step Crit decreased from 160 percent to 140 percent
Aether Remnant
- Damage decreased from 80/130/180/230 to 70/120/170/220
Resonant Pulse
- Damage decreased from 60/110/160/210 to 60/105/150/195
Windranger
- Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged
Winter Wyvern
- Base Damage decreased by one; level one increased by four
Wraith King
Vampiric Spirit
- Lifesteal from creeps increased from 50 percent to 60 percent
Zeus
- Level 20 Talent Lightning Bolt Ministun increased from +0.3 seconds to +0.5 seconds
- Level 20 Talent Arc Lightning Current Health As Damage increased from four percent to six percent
Arc Lightning
- Mana Cost decreased from 80/85/90/95 to 75/80/85/90