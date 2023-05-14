Changes to Universal hero scaling, and a heavy nerf to a Gorgon gone wild.

Dota 2’s 7.33 update landed with much fanfare on April 20, and a month on, developer Valve submitted their second follow-up patch inside a month, Patch 7.33c, on May 13.

This is the first patch to fall after the Berlin Major, which saw the professional scene get their hands on the huge New Frontiers updates for the first time.

The bulk of the heroes who dominated in Berlin in early May received some sort of nerf, with Medusa feeling the brunt of the changes. Her Mana Shield now gives her less bonus Mana, whilst also reducing less damage.

The major changes brought about by 7.33c are balancing Universal heroes and their base damage. Almost all Universal heroes across the board have had their base damage decreased, but will scale a little better the longer a game goes.

The “Aura meta” that came about after 7.33 may finally be at its end with a multitude of nerfs to Boots of Bearing, Pipe of Insight, and Crimson Guard. Vanguard also received a hefty adjustment, now up to 15 percent less effective in blocking damage.

Wisdom runes, previously only granting experience to those that picked them up, will now also give a level boost to the team’s lowest-leveled hero—a welcome change for hard supports who find themselves behind in experience.

Other heroes receiving significant changes include Spirit Breaker, who has had his ultimate Nether Strike’s cooldown reduced by a whopping 20 seconds, as well as Earthshaker, who received buffs for all four of his abilities.

There are plenty more changes coming with the patch, with a full list of updates listed below.

Here are the full Dota 2 Patch 7.33c notes

General Updates

Picking up a Wisdom Rune now also grants experience to the lowest-level hero on the team. If the lowest-level hero picks up the rune, experience goes to the second-lowest-level hero.

Observer Ward experience bounty increased from 50 plus six per minute to 70 plus eight per minute

When a stacked camp is killed, the player that did the stacking receives 30 percent of experience gained—the same percentage as the gold bounty

Tormentor Reflect now always affects the attacking hero, regardless of distance

Cleared multiple tree paths that led to dead ends and deceptive-looking terrain

Heroes bonus attribute points can now be skilled starting at level six

Universal Heroes damage per attribute increased from 0.6 to 0.7

Ranked Matchmaking

Raised the minimum MMR to be eligible for Immortal Draft from 5620 to 6500

Modified the MMR gained and lost from matches when teams have varying skill to better approximate the expected chance each team has of winning. Games where the teams aren’t equal in rating now credit the lower-rated team with a better chance of victory and the results for players with high-rank confidence will be closer to +/-25 MMR.

Item Updates

General Items

Lifesteal from creeps on both Purchasable and Neutral items increased from 50 percent to 60 percent

Boots of Bearing

Recipe cost increased from 1500 to 1700

Bracer

Damage bonus increased from 2/4 to 3/6

Crimson Guard

Recipe cost increased from 925 to 1050. Total cost increased from 3600 to 3725

Guard now costs 75 mana to activate

Eternal Shroud

Strength bonus increased from 12 to 14

Shroud now also converts physical damage from spells to mana

Faerie Fire

Cost decreased from 70 to 65

Pavise

Now also blocks physical damage from spells

Pipe of Insight

Health Regen bonus decreased from 8.5 to six

Magic Resistance bonus decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent

Barrier Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150

Ring of Health

Health Regen bonus decreased from 5.25 to 4.75

Sentry Ward

True Sight Radius increased from 900 to 1000

Vanguard

Health Regen bonus decreased from +5.5 to +4.75

Damage Block against melee heroes decreased from 64 to 56

Damage Block against ranged heroes decreased from 32 to 28

Neutral Item Updates

Duelist Gloves

Boldness Attack Speed increased from 15 to 20

Boldness Enemy hero search range increased from 900 to 1200

Seeds of Serenity

Now provides an extra three Health Regen bonus

Spark of Courage

Courage Damage increased from 10 to 18

Courage Armor increased from five to seven

Trusty Shovel

Dig Cooldown decreased from 50 seconds to 40 seconds

Dragon Scale

Afterburn Burn Damage increased from 18 to 22

Eye of the Vizier

Mana Regen bonus increased from +0.5 to +1.25

Gossamer Cape

Cooldown decreased from five seconds to four seconds

Specialist’s Array

Crackshot now deals 20 bonus damage

Crackshot now prioritizes heroes as secondary targets

Vambrace

Primary Attribute bonus decreased from plus 10 to plus eight

Other Attributes bonus decreased from plus five to plus four

Vampire Fangs

Spell Lifesteal increased from six percent to 10 percent

Defiant Shell

Armor bonus increased from plus five to plus seven

Enchanted Quiver

Attack Range bonus increased from plus 50 to +75

Vindicator’s Axe

Attack Speed bonus increased from +30 to +35

Ascetic’s Cap

Health Regen bonus increased from +15 to +20

Endurance Duration increased from four seconds to five seconds

Havoc Hammer

Havoc Damage Strength multiplier increased from 1x to 1.5x

Martyr’s Plate

Magic Resistance bonus increased from 20 percent to 25 percent

Spell Prism

All Attributes bonus decreased from plus eight to plus six

Stormcrafter

Movement Speed bonus increased from +30 to +35

Hero Updates

Abbadon

Base Damage decreased by seven; level one damage unchanged

Alchemist

Base Movement Speed decreased from 300 to 295

Level 15 Talent Damage per Greevil’s Greed stack decreased from plus three to plus two

Unstable Concoction

Cooldown increased from 13 seconds to 15 seconds

Greevil’s Greed

Base Bonus Gold decreased from plus three to plus two

Extra Bonus Gold decreased from plus three to plus two

Chemical Rage

Bonus Movement Speed decreased from 40/50/60 to 20/40/60

Ancient Apparition

Intelligence gain decreased from 3.4 to 3.1

Bane

Base Damage decreased by seven: level one damage unchanged

Batrider

Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two

Beastmaster

Base Damage decreased by nine; level one damage decreased by three

Call of the Wild Hawk

Hawk Vision decreased from 750/800/850/900 to 600/700/800/900

Bounty Hunter

Base Health Regen decreased from 1.25 to 0.75

Track

Cooldown increased from four seconds to 6/5/4 seconds

Brewmaster

Base Damage decreased by five; level one damage unchanged

Broodmother

Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged

Chaos Knight

Base Strength increased from 22 to 24

Level 10 Talent Chaos Strike Lifesteal increased from 25 percent to 30 percent

Level 15 Talent Phantasm Illusion Incoming Damage Reduction increased from 75 percent to 100 percent

Chaos Bolt

Minimum Damage increased from 60/90/120/150 to 90/120/150/180

Chaos Strike

Lifesteal from creeps increased from 50 percent to 60 percent

Chen

Base Damage decreased by five; level one damage unchanged

Clockwork

Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two

Agility gain increased from 1.8 to 2.1

Intelligence gain increased from 1.3 to 1.7

Crystal Maiden

Crystal Nova

Damage decreased from 130/170/210/260 to 110/160/210/260

Dark Seer

Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged

Dark Willow

Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two

Dawnbreaker

Luminosity

Healing from creeps increased from 50 percent to 60 percent

Dazzle

Base Damage decreased by seven; level one damage unchanged

Level 10 Talent Attack Speed increased from +30 to +35

Level 20 Talent Poison Touch DPS increased from +45 to +60

Death Prophet

Crypt Swarm

Damage increased from 85/160/235/310 to 85/165/245/325

Silence

Radius increased from 425 to 450

Exorcism

Duration increased from 35 to 40 seconds

Doom

Devour

Bonus Gold decreased from 50/100/150/200 to 30/85/140/195

Infernal Blade

Aghanim’s Shard bonus damage decreased from 150 to 125

Dragon Knight

Base Movement Speed increased from 310 to 315

Base Attack Time improved from 1.7s to 1.6s

Earthshaker

Fissure

Fissure Range increased from 1400 to 1600

Enchant Totem

Cast Point improved from 0.6 seconds to 0.5 seconds

Aftershock

Stun Duration increased from 0.9/1.0/1.1/1.2 seconds to 1.0/1.1/1.2/1.3 seconds

Echo Slam

Echo Damage increased from 70/90/110 to 85/105/125

Radius increased from 600 to 700

Cooldown decreased from 150/130/110 seconds to 130/120/110 seconds

Enigma

Midnight Pulse

Cooldown decreased from 50/45/40/35 seconds to 40/35/30/25 seconds

Gyrocopter

Base Movement Speed increased from 315 to 320

Hoodwink

Acorn Shot

Slow Duration increased from 0.35 seconds to 0.45 seconds

Mana Cost decreased from 75/85/95/105 to 70/75/80/85

Bushwhack

Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 90/160/230/300

Huskar

Base Strength increased from 20 to 23

Invoker

Base Strength increased from 18 to 19

Cold Snap

Duration decreased from 3/3.5/4/4.5/5/5.5/6/6.5 seconds to 3/3.4/3.8/4.2/4.6/5.0/5.4/5.8 seconds

Freeze Duration increased from 0.3 seconds to 0.4 seconds

Tornado

Travel Distance increased from 800/1200/1600/2000/2400/2800/3200/3600 to 1500/1800/2100/2400/2700/3000/3300/3600

E.M.P

Aghanim’s Shard Pull Speed increased from 100 to 175

Chaos Meteor

Contact Damage increased from 52/71/90/109/128/147/166/185 to 55/80/105/130/155/180/205/220

Burn Damage per second increased from 10/14/18/22/26/30/34/38 to 10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45

Io

Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by tw

Keeper of the Light

Level 15 Talent Chakra Magic Cooldown Reduction decreased from four seconds to three seconds

Blinding Light

Damage decreased from 100/140/180/220 to 85/130/175/220

Radius decreased from 500 to 425/450/475/500

Cast Range rescaled from 500/550/600/650 to 400/500/600/700

Cooldown increased from 22/20/18/16 seconds to 25/22/19/16 seconds

Legion Commander

Strength gain decreased from 3.3 to 3.1

Overwhelming Odds

Bonus Attack Speed decreased from 65/90/115/140 to 50/80/110/140

Press The Attack

Health Regen decreased from 30/40/50/60 to 24/36/48/60

Lifestealer

Rage

Cooldown decreased from 21/20/19/18 seconds to 20/19/18/17 seconds

Ghoul Frenzy

Movement Slow increased from 10/15/20/25 percent to 15/20/25/30 percent

Infest

Cooldown decreased from 100/75/50 seconds to 80/65/50 seconds

Lina

Level 15 Talent Light Strike Array Damage increased from +130 to +150

Level 15 Talent Health increased from +250 to +275

Dragon Slave

Damage increased from 85/160/235/310 to 85/165/245/325

Light Strike Array

Damage increased from 100/150/200/250 to 110/160/210/260

Lion

Base Intelligence increased from 18 to 20

Earth Spike

Cooldown decreased from 12 seconds to 11 seconds

Damage increased from 100/160/220/280 to 105/170/235/300

Mana Drain

Aghanim’s Shard Magic Resistance increased from 50 percent to 80 percent

Lone Druid

Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by two

Lycan

Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two

Magnus

Base Damage decreased by eight; level one damage decreased by two

Marci

Base Damage decreased by eight; level one damage decreased by two

Medusa

Mystic Snake

Cooldown increased from 10 seconds to 13/12/11/10 seconds

Mana Shield

Level two now can be learned on level one instead of level three

Damage per Mana decreased from 2/2.5/3/3.5/4 to 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6

Bonus Mana decreased from 200/225/250/275/300 to 0/50/100/150/200

Mirana

Base Damage decreased by eleven; level one damage decreased by four

Naga Siren

Level 15 Talent Mirror Image Damage decreased from 13 percent to 10 percent

Nature’s Prophet

Teleportation

Cooldown decreased from 65/55/45/35 seconds to 60/50/40/30 seconds

Max Stacks increased from 3/6/9/12 to 6/8/10/12

Wrath of Nature

Damage increased from 105/145/185 to 120/155/190

Nyx Assassin

Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged

Level 10 Talent Spell Amplification decreased from eight percent to sic percent

Pangolier

Base Damage decreased by 10; level one damage decreased by four

Swashbuckle

Dash Range decreased from 850 to 550/650/750/850

Lucky Shot

Chance increased from 15 percent to 17 percent

Phantom Lancer

Spirit Lance

Cooldown increased from seven seconds to 10/9/8/7 seconds

Phoenix

Base Damage decreased by five; level one damage unchanged

Primal Beast

Intelligence gain increased from 1.4 to 1.7

Level 20 Talent Uproar Armor Per Stack increased from plus four to plus six

Uproar

Roar Bonus Armor per stack increased from 1/2/3/4 to 2/3/4/5

Pulverize

Hit Damage increased from 100/150/200 to 125/175/225

Razor

Agility gain increased from 2.6 to 2.8

Base Armor increased by one

Storm Surge

Bonus Speed increased from 6/12/18/24 percent to 10/15/20/25 percent

Riki

Base Armor decreased by one

Smoke Screen

Aghanim’s Shard Armor Reduction decreased from six to five

Blink Strike

Base Charge Restore Time increased from 25/20/15/10 seconds to 25/21/17/13 seconds

Sand King

Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged

Shadow Fiend

Level 15 Talent Shadowraze Damage increased from +100 to +115

Silencer

Glaives of Wisdom

Mana Cost increased from 15 to 20

Skywrath Mage

Base Intelligence decreased from 25 to 23

Slark

Pounce

Aghanim’s Scepter Distance decreased from 1100 to 1000

Snapfire

Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two

Sniper

Take Aim

Now provides +200 attack range when active

Spirit Breaker

Strength gain increased from 3.0 to 3.3

Charge of Darkness

Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 100

Can no longer target debuff immune enemies without Aghanim’s Scepter

Bulldoze

Status Resistance increased from 35/45/55/65 percent to 40/50/60/70 percent

Greater Bash

Cooldown decreased from 1.5 seconds to 1.2 seconds

Movement Speed as Damage increased from 15/20/25/30 percent to 20/25/30/35 percent

Nether Strike

Cooldown decreased from 90/70/50 seconds to 70/50/30 seconds

Techies

Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged

Templar Assassin

Base Movement Speed increased from 305 to 310

Meld

Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 80/130/180/230

Terrorblade

Sunder

Can no longer target debuff immune enemies

Timbersaw

Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by three

Underlord

Level 10 Talent Firestorm Radius decreased from +100 to +75

Level 15 Talent Firestorm Cooldown Reduction decreased from four seconds to three seconds

Fiend’s Gate

Mana Cost increased from 100 to 200

Vengeful Spirit

Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by three

Venomancer

Base Damage decreased by 10; level one damage decreased by four

Visage

Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by two

Void Spirit

Base Damage decreased by 11; level one damage decreased by five

Level 10 Talent Mana Regen decreased from +1.75 to +1.5

Level 25 Talent Astral Step Crit decreased from 160 percent to 140 percent

Aether Remnant

Damage decreased from 80/130/180/230 to 70/120/170/220

Resonant Pulse

Damage decreased from 60/110/160/210 to 60/105/150/195

Windranger

Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged

Winter Wyvern

Base Damage decreased by one; level one increased by four

Wraith King

Vampiric Spirit

Lifesteal from creeps increased from 50 percent to 60 percent

Zeus

Level 20 Talent Lightning Bolt Ministun increased from +0.3 seconds to +0.5 seconds

Level 20 Talent Arc Lightning Current Health As Damage increased from four percent to six percent

Arc Lightning

Mana Cost decreased from 80/85/90/95 to 75/80/85/90

Thundergod’s Wrath

