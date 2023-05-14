Here are the full Dota 2 Patch 7.33c notes

Changes to Universal hero scaling, and a heavy nerf to a Gorgon gone wild.

Dota 2’s 7.33 update landed with much fanfare on April 20, and a month on, developer Valve submitted their second follow-up patch inside a month, Patch 7.33c, on May 13.

This is the first patch to fall after the Berlin Major, which saw the professional scene get their hands on the huge New Frontiers updates for the first time.

The bulk of the heroes who dominated in Berlin in early May received some sort of nerf, with Medusa feeling the brunt of the changes. Her Mana Shield now gives her less bonus Mana, whilst also reducing less damage.

The major changes brought about by 7.33c are balancing Universal heroes and their base damage. Almost all Universal heroes across the board have had their base damage decreased, but will scale a little better the longer a game goes.

The “Aura meta” that came about after 7.33 may finally be at its end with a multitude of nerfs to Boots of Bearing, Pipe of Insight, and Crimson Guard. Vanguard also received a hefty adjustment, now up to 15 percent less effective in blocking damage.

Wisdom runes, previously only granting experience to those that picked them up, will now also give a level boost to the team’s lowest-leveled hero—a welcome change for hard supports who find themselves behind in experience.

Other heroes receiving significant changes include Spirit Breaker, who has had his ultimate Nether Strike’s cooldown reduced by a whopping 20 seconds, as well as Earthshaker, who received buffs for all four of his abilities.

There are plenty more changes coming with the patch, with a full list of updates listed below.

General Updates

  • Picking up a Wisdom Rune now also grants experience to the lowest-level hero on the team. If the lowest-level hero picks up the rune, experience goes to the second-lowest-level hero.
  • Observer Ward experience bounty increased from 50 plus six per minute to 70 plus eight per minute
  • When a stacked camp is killed, the player that did the stacking receives 30 percent of experience gained—the same percentage as the gold bounty
  • Tormentor Reflect now always affects the attacking hero, regardless of distance
  • Cleared multiple tree paths that led to dead ends and deceptive-looking terrain
  • Heroes bonus attribute points can now be skilled starting at level six
  • Universal Heroes damage per attribute increased from 0.6 to 0.7

Ranked Matchmaking

  • Raised the minimum MMR to be eligible for Immortal Draft from 5620 to 6500
  • Modified the MMR gained and lost from matches when teams have varying skill to better approximate the expected chance each team has of winning. Games where the teams aren’t equal in rating now credit the lower-rated team with a better chance of victory and the results for players with high-rank confidence will be closer to +/-25 MMR.

Item Updates

General Items

  • Lifesteal from creeps on both Purchasable and Neutral items increased from 50 percent to 60 percent

Boots of Bearing

  • Recipe cost increased from 1500 to 1700

Bracer

  • Damage bonus increased from 2/4 to 3/6

Crimson Guard

  • Recipe cost increased from 925 to 1050. Total cost increased from 3600 to 3725
  • Guard now costs 75 mana to activate

Eternal Shroud

  • Strength bonus increased from 12 to 14
  • Shroud now also converts physical damage from spells to mana

Faerie Fire

  • Cost decreased from 70 to 65

Pavise

  • Now also blocks physical damage from spells

Pipe of Insight

  • Health Regen bonus decreased from 8.5 to six
  • Magic Resistance bonus decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent
  • Barrier Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150

Ring of Health

  • Health Regen bonus decreased from 5.25 to 4.75

Sentry Ward

  • True Sight Radius increased from 900 to 1000

Vanguard

  • Health Regen bonus decreased from +5.5 to +4.75
  • Damage Block against melee heroes decreased from 64 to 56
  • Damage Block against ranged heroes decreased from 32 to 28

Neutral Item Updates

Duelist Gloves

  • Boldness Attack Speed increased from 15 to 20
  • Boldness Enemy hero search range increased from 900 to 1200

Seeds of Serenity

  • Now provides an extra three Health Regen bonus

Spark of Courage

  • Courage Damage increased from 10 to 18
  • Courage Armor increased from five to seven

Trusty Shovel

  • Dig Cooldown decreased from 50 seconds to 40 seconds

Dragon Scale

  • Afterburn Burn Damage increased from 18 to 22

Eye of the Vizier

  • Mana Regen bonus increased from +0.5 to +1.25

Gossamer Cape

  • Cooldown decreased from five seconds to four seconds

Specialist’s Array

  • Crackshot now deals 20 bonus damage
  • Crackshot now prioritizes heroes as secondary targets

Vambrace

  • Primary Attribute bonus decreased from plus 10 to plus eight
  • Other Attributes bonus decreased from plus five to plus four

Vampire Fangs

  • Spell Lifesteal increased from six percent to 10 percent

Defiant Shell

  • Armor bonus increased from plus five to plus seven

Enchanted Quiver

  • Attack Range bonus increased from plus 50 to +75

Vindicator’s Axe

  • Attack Speed bonus increased from +30 to +35

Ascetic’s Cap

  • Health Regen bonus increased from +15 to +20
  • Endurance Duration increased from four seconds to five seconds

Havoc Hammer

  • Havoc Damage Strength multiplier increased from 1x to 1.5x

Martyr’s Plate

  • Magic Resistance bonus increased from 20 percent to 25 percent

Spell Prism

  • All Attributes bonus decreased from plus eight to plus six

Stormcrafter

  • Movement Speed bonus increased from +30 to +35

Hero Updates

Abbadon

  • Base Damage decreased by seven; level one damage unchanged

Alchemist

  • Base Movement Speed decreased from 300 to 295
  • Level 15 Talent Damage per Greevil’s Greed stack decreased from plus three to plus two
Unstable Concoction
  • Cooldown increased from 13 seconds to 15 seconds
Greevil’s Greed
  • Base Bonus Gold decreased from plus three to plus two
  • Extra Bonus Gold decreased from plus three to plus two
Chemical Rage
  • Bonus Movement Speed decreased from 40/50/60 to 20/40/60

Ancient Apparition

  • Intelligence gain decreased from 3.4 to 3.1

Bane

  • Base Damage decreased by seven: level one damage unchanged

Batrider

  • Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two

Beastmaster

  • Base Damage decreased by nine; level one damage decreased by three
Call of the Wild Hawk
  • Hawk Vision decreased from 750/800/850/900 to 600/700/800/900

Bounty Hunter

  • Base Health Regen decreased from 1.25 to 0.75
Track
  • Cooldown increased from four seconds to 6/5/4 seconds

Brewmaster

  • Base Damage decreased by five; level one damage unchanged

Broodmother

  • Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged

Chaos Knight

  • Base Strength increased from 22 to 24
  • Level 10 Talent Chaos Strike Lifesteal increased from 25 percent to 30 percent
  • Level 15 Talent Phantasm Illusion Incoming Damage Reduction increased from 75 percent to 100 percent
Chaos Bolt
  • Minimum Damage increased from 60/90/120/150 to 90/120/150/180
Chaos Strike
  • Lifesteal from creeps increased from 50 percent to 60 percent

Chen

  • Base Damage decreased by five; level one damage unchanged

Clockwork

  • Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two
  • Agility gain increased from 1.8 to 2.1
  • Intelligence gain increased from 1.3 to 1.7

Crystal Maiden

Crystal Nova
  • Damage decreased from 130/170/210/260 to 110/160/210/260

Dark Seer

  • Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged

Dark Willow

  • Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two

Dawnbreaker

Luminosity
  • Healing from creeps increased from 50 percent to 60 percent

Dazzle

  • Base Damage decreased by seven; level one damage unchanged
  • Level 10 Talent Attack Speed increased from +30 to +35
  • Level 20 Talent Poison Touch DPS increased from +45 to +60

Death Prophet

Crypt Swarm
  • Damage increased from 85/160/235/310 to 85/165/245/325
Silence
  • Radius increased from 425 to 450
Exorcism
  • Duration increased from 35 to 40 seconds

Doom

Devour
  • Bonus Gold decreased from 50/100/150/200 to 30/85/140/195
Infernal Blade
  • Aghanim’s Shard bonus damage decreased from 150 to 125

Dragon Knight

  • Base Movement Speed increased from 310 to 315
  • Base Attack Time improved from 1.7s to 1.6s

Earthshaker

Fissure
  • Fissure Range increased from 1400 to 1600
Enchant Totem
  • Cast Point improved from 0.6 seconds to 0.5 seconds
Aftershock
  • Stun Duration increased from 0.9/1.0/1.1/1.2 seconds to 1.0/1.1/1.2/1.3 seconds
Echo Slam
  • Echo Damage increased from 70/90/110 to 85/105/125
  • Radius increased from 600 to 700
  • Cooldown decreased from 150/130/110 seconds to 130/120/110 seconds

Enigma

Midnight Pulse
  • Cooldown decreased from 50/45/40/35 seconds to 40/35/30/25 seconds

Gyrocopter

  • Base Movement Speed increased from 315 to 320

Hoodwink

Acorn Shot
  • Slow Duration increased from 0.35 seconds to 0.45 seconds
  • Mana Cost decreased from 75/85/95/105 to 70/75/80/85
Bushwhack
  • Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 90/160/230/300

Huskar

  • Base Strength increased from 20 to 23

Invoker

  • Base Strength increased from 18 to 19
Cold Snap
  • Duration decreased from 3/3.5/4/4.5/5/5.5/6/6.5 seconds to 3/3.4/3.8/4.2/4.6/5.0/5.4/5.8 seconds
  • Freeze Duration increased from 0.3 seconds to 0.4 seconds
Tornado
  • Travel Distance increased from 800/1200/1600/2000/2400/2800/3200/3600 to 1500/1800/2100/2400/2700/3000/3300/3600
E.M.P
  • Aghanim’s Shard Pull Speed increased from 100 to 175
Chaos Meteor
  • Contact Damage increased from 52/71/90/109/128/147/166/185 to 55/80/105/130/155/180/205/220
  • Burn Damage per second increased from 10/14/18/22/26/30/34/38 to 10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45

Io

  • Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by tw

Keeper of the Light

  • Level 15 Talent Chakra Magic Cooldown Reduction decreased from four seconds to three seconds
Blinding Light
  • Damage decreased from 100/140/180/220 to 85/130/175/220
  • Radius decreased from 500 to 425/450/475/500
  • Cast Range rescaled from 500/550/600/650 to 400/500/600/700
  • Cooldown increased from 22/20/18/16 seconds to 25/22/19/16 seconds

Legion Commander

  • Strength gain decreased from 3.3 to 3.1
Overwhelming Odds
  • Bonus Attack Speed decreased from 65/90/115/140 to 50/80/110/140
Press The Attack
  • Health Regen decreased from 30/40/50/60 to 24/36/48/60

Lifestealer

Rage
  • Cooldown decreased from 21/20/19/18 seconds to 20/19/18/17 seconds
Ghoul Frenzy
  • Movement Slow increased from 10/15/20/25 percent to 15/20/25/30 percent
Infest
  • Cooldown decreased from 100/75/50 seconds to 80/65/50 seconds

Lina

  • Level 15 Talent Light Strike Array Damage increased from +130 to +150
  • Level 15 Talent Health increased from +250 to +275
Dragon Slave
  • Damage increased from 85/160/235/310 to 85/165/245/325
Light Strike Array
  • Damage increased from 100/150/200/250 to 110/160/210/260

Lion

  • Base Intelligence increased from 18 to 20
Earth Spike
  • Cooldown decreased from 12 seconds to 11 seconds
  • Damage increased from 100/160/220/280 to 105/170/235/300
Mana Drain
  • Aghanim’s Shard Magic Resistance increased from 50 percent to 80 percent

Lone Druid

  • Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by two

Lycan

  • Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two

Magnus

  • Base Damage decreased by eight; level one damage decreased by two

Marci

  • Base Damage decreased by eight; level one damage decreased by two

Medusa

Mystic Snake
  • Cooldown increased from 10 seconds to 13/12/11/10 seconds
Mana Shield
  • Level two now can be learned on level one instead of level three
  • Damage per Mana decreased from 2/2.5/3/3.5/4 to 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6
  • Bonus Mana decreased from 200/225/250/275/300 to 0/50/100/150/200

Mirana

  • Base Damage decreased by eleven; level one damage decreased by four

Naga Siren

  • Level 15 Talent Mirror Image Damage decreased from 13 percent to 10 percent

Nature’s Prophet

Teleportation
  • Cooldown decreased from 65/55/45/35 seconds to 60/50/40/30 seconds
  • Max Stacks increased from 3/6/9/12 to 6/8/10/12
Wrath of Nature
  • Damage increased from 105/145/185 to 120/155/190

Nyx Assassin

  • Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged
  • Level 10 Talent Spell Amplification decreased from eight percent to sic percent

Pangolier

  • Base Damage decreased by 10; level one damage decreased by four
Swashbuckle
  • Dash Range decreased from 850 to 550/650/750/850
Lucky Shot
  • Chance increased from 15 percent to 17 percent

Phantom Lancer

Spirit Lance
  • Cooldown increased from seven seconds to 10/9/8/7 seconds

Phoenix

  • Base Damage decreased by five; level one damage unchanged

Primal Beast

  • Intelligence gain increased from 1.4 to 1.7
  • Level 20 Talent Uproar Armor Per Stack increased from plus four to plus six
Uproar
  • Roar Bonus Armor per stack increased from 1/2/3/4 to 2/3/4/5
Pulverize
  • Hit Damage increased from 100/150/200 to 125/175/225

Razor

  • Agility gain increased from 2.6 to 2.8
  • Base Armor increased by one
Storm Surge
  • Bonus Speed increased from 6/12/18/24 percent to 10/15/20/25 percent

Riki

  • Base Armor decreased by one
Smoke Screen
  • Aghanim’s Shard Armor Reduction decreased from six to five
Blink Strike
  • Base Charge Restore Time increased from 25/20/15/10 seconds to 25/21/17/13 seconds

Sand King

  • Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged

Shadow Fiend

  • Level 15 Talent Shadowraze Damage increased from +100 to +115

Silencer

Glaives of Wisdom
  • Mana Cost increased from 15 to 20

Skywrath Mage

  • Base Intelligence decreased from 25 to 23

Slark

Pounce
  • Aghanim’s Scepter Distance decreased from 1100 to 1000

Snapfire

  • Base Damage decreased by four; level one damage increased by two

Sniper

Take Aim
  • Now provides +200 attack range when active

Spirit Breaker

  • Strength gain increased from 3.0 to 3.3
Charge of Darkness
  • Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 100
  • Can no longer target debuff immune enemies without Aghanim’s Scepter
Bulldoze
  • Status Resistance increased from 35/45/55/65 percent to 40/50/60/70 percent
Greater Bash
  • Cooldown decreased from 1.5 seconds to 1.2 seconds
  • Movement Speed as Damage increased from 15/20/25/30 percent to 20/25/30/35 percent
Nether Strike
  • Cooldown decreased from 90/70/50 seconds to 70/50/30 seconds

Techies

  • Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged

Templar Assassin

  • Base Movement Speed increased from 305 to 310
Meld
  • Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 80/130/180/230

Terrorblade

Sunder
  • Can no longer target debuff immune enemies

Timbersaw

  • Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by three

Underlord

  • Level 10 Talent Firestorm Radius decreased from +100 to +75
  • Level 15 Talent Firestorm Cooldown Reduction decreased from four seconds to three seconds
Fiend’s Gate
  • Mana Cost increased from 100 to 200

Vengeful Spirit

  • Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by three

Venomancer

  • Base Damage decreased by 10; level one damage decreased by four

Visage

  • Base Damage decreased by three; level one damage increased by two

Void Spirit

  • Base Damage decreased by 11; level one damage decreased by five
  • Level 10 Talent Mana Regen decreased from +1.75 to +1.5
  • Level 25 Talent Astral Step Crit decreased from 160 percent to 140 percent
Aether Remnant
  • Damage decreased from 80/130/180/230 to 70/120/170/220
Resonant Pulse
  • Damage decreased from 60/110/160/210 to 60/105/150/195

Windranger

  • Base Damage decreased by six; level one damage unchanged

Winter Wyvern

  • Base Damage decreased by one; level one increased by four

Wraith King

Vampiric Spirit
  • Lifesteal from creeps increased from 50 percent to 60 percent

Zeus

  • Level 20 Talent Lightning Bolt Ministun increased from +0.3 seconds to +0.5 seconds
  • Level 20 Talent Arc Lightning Current Health As Damage increased from four percent to six percent
Arc Lightning
  • Mana Cost decreased from 80/85/90/95 to 75/80/85/90
Thundergod’s Wrath

