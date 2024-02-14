Category:
Dota 2’s major Crownfall update hints at release of Ringmaster, Arcanas, and a visual novel

It took Valve long enough.
Published: Feb 14, 2024 10:17 am
A circus poster for Dota 2's newest hero RingMaster.
Image via Valve

Dota 2 had a dry year in terms of cosmetics in 2023. With all the cosmetics tucked away in Valve’s closet, fans slowly started losing interest—so much so that one player dived into the Dota 2 game files and dug up hints for the next big update, Crownfall.

The findings of this Crownfall datamine surfaced on Reddit on Feb. 13, giving the community a new sense of hope. The datamine hints toward an upcoming PvE event, as the Redditor found a health bar for a Queen of Pain Boss. In addition to the new hero, Ringmaster, they also found a substantial number of skins and cosmetics in the files.

A demonic figure with red and blue wings sits a throne twirling a dagger.
We wouldn’t mind a second round of QoP Arcanas, Valve. Image via Valve

Skywrath Mage and Vengeful Spirit Arcanas, and event-themed cosmetics for Crystal Maiden, Oracle, and Drow Ranger, also appeared in Dota 2‘s Crownfall update leaks. The update was originally expected to arrive in September 2023 but was delayed.

The alleged PvE event might also double with a Candy Shop where players can redeem event currencies for cosmetics. In 2022, Dota 2 fans could even get Arcanas from the Candyworks, which was part of the Diretide event.

As the icing on the cake, Valve may also treat Dota 2 players to a lore-filled novel covering important plot points for heroes as part of the event. Though Dota 2 has received multiple balance changes that changed the meta, there hasn’t been a notable event in the game since 2022.

Even the most competitive players love events, as they often feature custom games and give players the chance to add more cosmetics to their collections. These events used to happen around TI time, but Valve decided there would be no battle pass for Dota 2 in 2023, and many players considered its replacement disrespectful.

Considering Valve also ended the Dota Pro CircuitDota 2 players anticipated more content patches. While one is on the way, it took Valve longer than expected to deliver, so filling this event with elements beloved to the community would be in the developer’s best interest.

Read Article Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: Full schedule, results, and teams
The logo for BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024.
Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: Full schedule, results, and teams
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Faith_bian returned to pro Dota 2 because China is suffering a new player drought
Faith_bian competing on-stage at TI11.
Faith_bian returned to pro Dota 2 because China is suffering a new player drought
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Quinn, Malr1ne refused Dota 2 tiebreakers to avoid BetBoom Dacha playoff clash with Team Spirit
Miposhka throwing his hands up after winning TI12.
Quinn, Malr1ne refused Dota 2 tiebreakers to avoid BetBoom Dacha playoff clash with Team Spirit
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Curiosity and foolishness’: Pro Dota 2 coach Mag begs Valve to overturn Overplus ban
Mag plays Dota 2 at an ESL tournament in 2018.
‘Curiosity and foolishness’: Pro Dota 2 coach Mag begs Valve to overturn Overplus ban
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Dota 2’s new ban wave has Overplus users panicking while other players celebrate
Ember Spirit showing his sword Dota 2.
Dota 2’s new ban wave has Overplus users panicking while other players celebrate
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 9, 2024
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.