During Dota 2’s Diretide event, players will be able to earn Candies in various game modes and spend them in the Candyworks Store. When players first make their way to the store, they’ll be greeted with three offerings.

The first three items in the Candyworks shop aren’t guaranteed to be valuable items, however, and that’s where the reroll tokens come into play. As you play more Dota 2 matches, you’ll unlock reroll tokens that can be used to get new items in the Candyworks store. Considering the number of items in the rotation, you’ll need to be familiar with all the expensive items so you can spend your hard-earned candy on them.

A Dota 2 fan was nice enough to do the math to find out the most valuable Candyworks items. Here are the items that will cause you to stop using your reroll tokens once you see them.

Unobtainable sets in Dota 2’s Candyworks shop

These three items aren’t available on Steam’s Community Market since they were never marketable or tradable. Whether they were directly added to the game or just introduced as a battle pass tier, they never saw the light of day and became some of the rarest items in Dota 2.

Arcana items in Dota 2’s Candyworks shop

It doesn’t matter how many Immortals Valve adds to the game, Arcanas will remain the most desired cosmetics in Dota 2. Not only do they introduce new visuals, but some of them are also packed with a new voice, making them unmatched in terms of quality.

Items that are worth more than $10 in Dota 2’s Candyworks shop