How to reroll and get more Arcana in Dota 2’s Candyworks

If Diretide is the cake, then Candyworks is the topping in Dota 2 since it’s where players get to exchange their Candies for cosmetic items.

Considering how difficult it has been to farm candies, players are advised to use their limited resources on valuable items like Arcanas. If you don’t have an Arcana in your original three offerings, you’ll have the option to reroll and test your luck to see if you can get an Arcana or another expensive item.

To use your reroll tokens in Diretide’s Candyworks, you’ll need to:

Open the battle pass.

Choose The Candyworks from the left panel.

Use the “Re-Roll Items” button at the bottom of your screen.

Screengrab via Valve

Upon first entering the Candyworks, you’ll have limited rerolls available. Earning more of them is simple, though, since you’ll automatically gain rerolls tokens as you play more Dota. Depending on your luck, the reroll tokens you’ll need for an Arcana can change significantly. There isn’t a trick that guarantees an Arcana offering, and you’ll need to continue rerolling until you get an Arcana on your Candyworks page.

Once you get an Arcana, you can stop rerolling and focus on collecting the required candies. The Candyworks also features exchange recipes that allow you to craft the candies you don’t have with the ones in your inventory. After collecting the needed candies you can “Trade” them for the Arcana, and continue using your reroll tokens to find even more of them.

While Arcanas make up the majority of the valuable items in the Candyworks, there are also a few non-Arcana items that you may want to consider trading your candies for. The Violent Precipitate, Amaterasu, and Atrophic Skitterwing are three offerings that aren’t listed on the Steam Community market, making them unobtainable outside of Candyworks. They might not be Arcanas, but they’ll still be valuable additions to your cosmetics wardrobe.