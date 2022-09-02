Dota 2’s Faceless Void Arcana: All new model, effects, animations, more

He has seen the future, and he was in it.

The Faceless Void arcana was introduced to the game alongside the 2022 battle pass. Faceless Void was up against Spectre in an Arcana Vote in 2020. Though the elder one lost the vote, the Dota 2 community doesn’t forget its runner-ups.

Alongside personas, arcanas are the most detailed cosmetic items in Dota 2. From their voice to skill animations, arcanas separate themselves from regular cosmetics and even immortal items. To unlock the Faceless Void arcana in Dota 2, players will need to unlock the 495th tier of their battle pass.

Players will have the option to purchase battle pass levels, and there are also weekly challenges that will reward players with plenty of battle pass points.

Reaching to tier 495 without buying tiers may take considerably longer, however.

Faceless Void Arcana model in Dota 2

Faceless Void Arcana model | Video by Valve | Cropped by Gökhan Çakır

Faceless Void Arcana running animation in Dota 2

Faceless Void Arcana running animation | Video by Valve | Cropped by Gökhan Çakır

Faceless Void Arcana Time Walk animation in Dota 2

Faceless Void Arcana Time Walk animation | Video by Valve | Cropped by Gökhan Çakır

Faceless Void Arcana Time Dilation animation in Dota 2

Faceless Void Arcana Time Dilation animation | Video by Valve | Cropped by Gökhan Çakır

Faceless Void Arcana Time Lock animation in Dota 2

Faceless Void Arcana Time Lock animation | Video by Valve | Cropped by Gökhan Çakır

Faceless Void Arcana Chronosphere animation in Dota 2

Faceless Void Arcana Chronosphere animation | Video by Valve | Cropped by Gökhan Çakır

Faceless Void Arcana Maelstrom animation in Dota 2

Faceless Void Arcana Maelstrom animation | Video by Valve | Cropped by Gökhan Çakır

Faceless Void Arcana Mask of Madness animation in Dota 2

Faceless Void Arcana Mask of Madness animation | Video by Valve | Cropped by Gökhan Çakır

Faceless Void Arcana Mjollnir animation in Dota 2

Faceless Void Arcana Mjollnir animation | Video by Valve | Cropped by Gökhan Çakır

Faceless Void Arcana Aghanim’s Scepter upgrade animation in Dota 2

Faceless Void Arcana Aghanim’s Scepter upgrade animation | Video by Valve | Cropped by Gökhan Çakır

Faceless Void Arcana second style animation in Dota 2

Faceless Void Arcana second style, Claszian Supremacy alternate style, animation | Video by Valve | Cropped by Gökhan Çakır

Arcana skins don’t mark the end of content in the 2022 battle pass, dedicated players looking to unlock everything that this year’s pass offers can push toward the 1000th tier to get the International 11 Collector’s Aegis in Dota 2.