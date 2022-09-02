How to get the International 11 Collector’s Aegis in Dota 2

Dota 2’s battle pass is filled with cosmetics and various rewards. Like previous ones, the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is decked out with fantastic items that will make all players want to max it out before the pass expires on Jan. 12, 2023.

There are a few to go about when it comes to unlocking the battle pass content. While some players will choose to stick to the challenges and unlock as many levels as possible before the pass expires, others may decide to purchase levels for the battle pass to speed up their process. The tier rewards will get more exclusive as players level up their battle passes, and the most prestigious Dota 2 item anyone can have will be locked at level 1000.

How do you claim the International 11 Collector’s Aegis in Dota 2?

Players can get the International 11 Collector’s Aegis in Dota 2 by unlocking the 100th tier of the 2022 battle pass. When players reach battle pass level 1000, a new section, “Register for Deliver,” will appear on their battle pass page.

To receive the replica Aegis, players will need to enter a valid delivery address after reaching battle pass level 1000. The delivery time of the Collector’s Aegis heavily depends on players’ location, and the time it takes for Valve to ship the replicas.

When the Aegises are shipped, qualified and registered players receive an email with a tracking number.

If there happens to be anything out of the ordinary during shipments, Dota 2 players are advised to contact Valve developers through Steam Support.