Blitz to coach Liquid’s new Dota 2 team

William “Blitz” Lee is returning to his coaching career. He’ll coach Team Liquid’s new Dota 2 squad led by Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi, according to his longtime casting partner, Austin “Capitalist” Walsh.

Capitalist revealed that Blitz will be coaching Liquid on his Side Pull Podcast. Blitz is already contracted to work some events, though, so he’ll likely cast alongside Capitalist for the first part of the season before fully focusing on his coaching job.

Cap on Twitter @Blitz_DotA and I will still be casting some events this season together but he has no plans to cast TI. As such, I’ll be building a duo with @TrentPax to cast as much of this DPC season together as possible, with the ambition to cast TI.

While Blitz is perhaps best known for his casting career, he’s an experienced coach who helped several esteemed teams and players, including the Digital Chaos squad that made it to The International 2016 finals and the former Liquid lineup captained by Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi.

Blitz has alternated between casting and coaching for a large part of his career, bringing a unique insider flair whenever he casts. Blitz’s numerous stories and experiences with professional players have garnered positive feedback from the Dota 2 community.

Blitz was also one of the first pioneers of the Korean Dota 2 scene. He was one of the first Western players to participate in the Nexon Sponsorship League.

Capitalist, on the other hand, will be building a casting duo with Trent “TrentPax” MacKenzie in an effort to make it to the next TI. But this means that TrentPax’s previous TI casting partner, Gabriel “Lyrical” Cruz, will be left in limbo.