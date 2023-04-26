Biggest winners and losers of Dota 2 Patch 7.33b

We wouldn't want to be in Berlin right now.

Dota 2 received one of its largest updates in terms of content with 7.33 on April 20, and Valve followed it up with a fine-tuning update only a few days later. Patch 7.33b went live just hours before the Berlin Major on April 25, which will force teams to adjust their strategies accordingly.

Players, who will spectate the Berlin Major from the comfort of their homes, will have plenty of time to re-explore the meta and identify the trends. Unlike Patch 7.33, the “b” version of the update looks to be more focused on finding that perfect balance by making minor changes.

The biggest winners and losers of Dota 2 Patch 7.33 were toned down in 7.33b, and the ones that escaped the nerf hammer suddenly became the new victors of the meta.

Biggest losers in Dota 2 Patch 7.33b

Phantom Lancer

Phantom Lancer’s time under the spotlight only lasted four days as he was quickly toned down in Patch 7.33b. The illusionist core hero lost some of his movement speed and agility, while his early game kit was also noticeably nerfed.

As a result, PL quickly dropped in popularity, and his win rate reduced to 52 percent from 57.

Phantom Lancer changes in Dota 2 patch 7.33b

Base Movement Speed decreased by five

Agility gain decreased from 3.2 to 2.8

Spirit Lance: Damage decreased from 100/160/220/280 to 70/140/210/280

Damage decreased from 100/160/220/280 to 70/140/210/280 Doppelgänger: Cooldown increased from 19/16/13/10 seconds to 22/18/14/10 seconds

Riki

Valve took Riki’s Sleeping Dart away in Patch 7.33. Despite losing one of his most popular tools, Riki still found a place in the new meta as most of his kit was buffed. In addition to helping his team dish out a great deal of physical damage, Riki also excelled at taking down Tormentors, a new mini-boss on the map that rewards players with an Aghanim’s Shard.

Patch 7.33b reduced Riki’s overall power level while also preventing him from taking down Tormentors easily.

Riki changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.33b

Smoke Screen: Aghanim’s Shard Armor Reduction decreased from seven to six

Aghanim’s Shard Armor Reduction decreased from seven to six Blink Strike: Slow Duration rescaled from 0.2/0.4/0.6/0.8 seconds to 0.4 seconds

Slow Duration rescaled from 0.2/0.4/0.6/0.8 seconds to 0.4 seconds Cloak and Dagger: Backstab Agility Damage Multiplier decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2 to 1.2/1.6/2.0

Backstab Agility Damage Multiplier decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2 to 1.2/1.6/2.0 Cloak and Dagger: Tormentors are now immune to being backstabbed

Tormentors are now immune to being backstabbed Talent: Level 10 Talent Smoke Screen Radius decreased from +60 to +50

Level 10 Talent Smoke Screen Radius decreased from +60 to +50 Talent: Level 15 Talent Smoke Screen Cooldown Reduction decreased from four seconds to three seconds

Level 15 Talent Smoke Screen Cooldown Reduction decreased from four seconds to three seconds Talent: Level 15 Talent Tricks of the Trade Agility Increase decreased from +50 percent to +40 percent

Level 15 Talent Tricks of the Trade Agility Increase decreased from +50 percent to +40 percent Talent: Level 20 Talent Backstab Multiplier decreased from +0.5 to +0.4

Biggest winners in Dota 2 Patch 7.33b

Medusa

Medusa was heavily buffed in Patch 7.33, but she was outshined by other heroes. While the heroes who surpassed Medusa in terms of raw power got nerfed in 7.33b, Medusa received even more buffs.

In Patch 7.33b, Medusa received more mana, damage, and even durability. The now passive Mana Shield will also apply to Medusa’s illusions, making the hero even more difficult to deal with.

Medusa changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.33b

Base Intelligence increased from 23 to 27

Split Shot: Outgoing Damage increased from 45/55/65/75 percent to 55/65/75/85 percent

Outgoing Damage increased from 45/55/65/75 percent to 55/65/75/85 percent Mystic Snake: Main Gain increased from 11/14/17/20 percent to 16/18/20/22 percent

Main Gain increased from 11/14/17/20 percent to 16/18/20/22 percent Mana Shield: Damage Per Mana increased from 2/2.3/2.6/2.9/3.2 to 2/2.5/3/3.5/4

Damage Per Mana increased from 2/2.3/2.6/2.9/3.2 to 2/2.5/3/3.5/4 Mana Shield: Illusions now benefit from Mana Shield

Alchemist

Alchemist received one of the most impactful buffs in his history with Patch 7.33. Greevil’s Greed became a passive spell, and Alchemist received a new spell called Corrosive Weaponry. This change allowed the hero to farm faster right from the beginning of the match and also increased his overall effectiveness in teamfights.

In Patch 7.33b, Alchemist received nerfs but they could be seen as slaps on his wrist. Alchemist only got hit by a minor movement speed nerf, and slight tweaks to his Acid Spray, which haven’t affected the hero’s success so far.

Alchemist changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.33b