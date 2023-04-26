Dota 2 Berlin Major live updates: Full schedule, scores, and standings

Enter the darkness alongside Dota 2's best.

Image via ESL

The best and brightest in Dota 2’s competitive scene are in mid-season form and ready to tackle a brand new patch at the Dota Pro Circuit’s Berlin Major.

In the DPC’s return to Western Europe, 18 of the world’s strongest teams will battle it out for positioning in the race for The International 12. And it will all be done on Patch 7.33b, which dropped less than 12 hours before the Major began.

From April 26 to 30, teams will be split into two groups of nine to face off in the group stage—with only six teams from each group moving on to the playoffs. Those playoffs will run from May 1 to 7 and feature meta-shaping Dota that may be built throughout the event because of how recent this new patch is. 

Patch 7.33 went live on April 20, reworking a majority of Dota’s heroes, items, and several key mechanics. It also expanded the map by 40 percent and shuffled several objectives around to new locations while also adding more. This was compounded by the release of 7.33b several days later on April 25, which made more adjustments.

That new patch feel should lead to a lot of experimentation and volatility throughout the Berlin Major, so here is an overview so you can keep up with all of the action—including the tournament format, live standings, and where to watch matches.

Dota 2 Berlin Major tournament format overview

  • 18 teams will be separated into two groups of nine.
  • Teams play against each other in a single round-robin format.
    • All group stage matches are best of two.
    • The top four seeded teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs.
    • Fifth and sixth-place teams will start the playoff in the lower bracket while the remaining teams will be eliminated.
  • The group stage will start on April 26 and end on April 30.
  • Playoffs will begin on May 1 and end on May 7.

Dota 2 Lima Major prize pool and DPC points payout

Teams will be competing for a $500,000 prize pool and 2,700 DPC points at the Berlin Major. That is an increase from the Lima Major’s 1,900 DPC points due to how the season scales and gives out more points at each consecutive Major—meaning the Bali Major in July will offer even more. 

To earn any prize money or DPC points, participating rosters will have to at least finish seventh in the event. This is a chance for certain teams to almost guarantee a spot at TI12 depending on how many points they have already collected over the year.

Dota 2 Berlin Major full main event results and live match scores

PlacementTeamPrize
FirstTBD$200,000 + 500 DPC Points
SecondTBD$100,000 + 450 DPC Points
ThirdTBD$75,000 + 400 DPC Points
FourthTBD$50,000 + 350 DPC Points
FifthTBD$25,000 + 300 DPC Points
SeventhTBD$12,500 + 200 DPC Points
NinthTBDN/A
13thTBDN/A
15thTBDN/A
17thTBDN/A

Dota 2 Berlin Major full group stage scores and standings

Group A

PlacementTeam NameMatch Record (W/D/L)Seed
1st9 Pandas0-0-0Upper Bracket
2ndBetBoom Team0-0-0Upper Bracket
3rdEvil Geniuses0-0-0Upper Bracket
4thExecration0-0-0Upper Bracket
5thGaimin Gladiators0-0-0Lower Bracket
6thPSG.LGD0-0-0Lower Bracket
7thTeam Aster0-0-0Eliminated
8thTeam Liquid0-0-0Eliminated
9thTSM0-0-0Eliminated

Group B

PlacementTeam NameMatch Record (W/D/L)Seed
1stbeastcoast0-0-0Upper Bracket
2ndInvictus Gaming0-0-0Upper Bracket
3rdOG0-0-0Upper Bracket
4thShopify Rebellion0-0-0Upper Bracket
5thTalon Esports0-0-0Lower Bracket
6thTeam SMG0-0-0Lower Bracket
7thTeam Spirit0-0-0Eliminated
8thTundra Esports0-0-0Eliminated
9thXtreme Gaming0-0-0Eliminated

ll Dota 2 Berlin Major schedule and where to watch

The Dota 2 Berlin Major will be officially streamed by ESL in English and Spanish across Twitch and YouTube. There is also a Chinese stream available on Huya

EnglishESL Dota 2ESL Dota 2 EmberESL Dota 2 StormESL Dota 2 EarthESL Dota 2 YT
SpanishESB Dota 2AESB Dota 2BESL Dota 2CESL Dota 2DESB Dota 2 YT

If there is no official stream in your preferred language you can always search Twitch to find players and commentators re-streaming the Dota 2 matches on their personal channels and covering the games that way.