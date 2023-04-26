It's the first one after the New Frontiers update.

Less than a week after Dota 2’s massive New Frontiers update dropped on April 20, Valve followed it up with another one, Patch 7.33b, on April 25 to iron things out and fine-tune others in time for the Berlin Major.

In addition to making Tormentors ignore illusions and reworking some natural creeps, neutral items, and actual items, the patch also changed quite a few heroes. The biggest ones include nerfs to Riki, Phantom Lancer, and Void Spirit—all of which have been a little too strong in the early stages of the new meta.

The Aghanim’s Shard Armor Reduction caused by Riki’s Smoke Screen has been reduced by one, the maximum Slow Duration of Blink Strike has been decreased by four seconds, and the Backstab Agility Damage Multiplier has been decreased by 0.2.

Related: Dota 2 bugs keep popping up as New Frontiers hits speed bump

Phantom Lancer’s Base Movement Speed has been reduced by five and his Agility Gain has decreased from 3.2 to 2.8. Meanwhile, Spirit Lance’s damage has been lowered from 100/160/220/280 to 70/140/210/280, and Doppelgänger’s cooldown has increased from 19/16/13/10 seconds to 22/18/14/10 seconds.

Void Spirit’s Base Movement Speed has been decreased from 295 to 290, and Resonant Pulse’s damage has decreased from 70/120/170/220 to 60/110/160/210. It’s not much, but it could bring him down a peg or two.

There are plenty of other changes, too. You can find a full list of them below, courtesy of Valve.

Here are the full Dota 2 Patch 7.33b notes

General Updates

Increased channel time for Twin Gates by one second

Tormentors’ Reflect doesn’t count illusions when dividing up damage. Illusions still take damage, but do not reduce the amount of damage taken by other units in the area.

Tormentors’ Unyielding Shield base barrier amount now increases by 200 every time they respawn

Night Bonus Movement Speed is now also disabled when a hero damages an enemy controlled unit

Neutral Creep Updates

Ancient Granite Golem

Granite Aura Bonus HP Percentage decreased from 15/16.5/18/21 percent to 15/16/17/19 percent

Centaur Courser

Cloak Aura Magic Resistance (Heroes) decreased from 15/17/19/23 percent to 10/12/14/16 percent

Cloak Aura Magic Resistance (Creeps) decreased from 30/34/38/46 percent to 20/24/28/32 percent

Kobold Foreman

Speed Aura Movespeed reduced from 12/15/18/24 percent to 12/13/14/16 percent

Ogre Frostmage

Ice Armor Armor Bonus decreased from 5/6/7/9 to 4/5/6/8

Ice Armor Move Slow decreased from 25/28/31/37 percent to 22/24/26/30 percent

Ice Armor Attack Slow decreased from 25/28/31/37 to 22/24/26/30

Item Updates

Blood Grenade

Now can be stacked in a single inventory slot up to three times

Boots of Travel 2

Town Portal Scroll Cooldown increased from 30 seconds to 40 seconds (same as regular Boots of Travel)

Crimson Guard

Guard Strength to blocked damage decreased from 60 percent to 50 percent

Disperser

Self- or Ally targeted Suppress can now be dispelled by enemies

Phylactery

Recipe Changed: Recipe (200) replaced with Sage’s Mask (175), Total Cost decreased from 2400 to 2375

Now provides +0.7 Mana Regen

Empower Spell Bonus Damage increased from 125 to 150

Empower Spell Slow Duration increased from 1.2s to 1.5s

Neutral Item Updates

If you already have a neutral token or an item for the tier, newly dropped tokens of this tier are automatically teleported to the neutral item stash

You can now convert neutral item tokens that are in your stash

Faded Broach

Mana bonus decreased from +200 to +125

Seeds of Serenity

Verdurous Dale Radius increased from 350 to 400

Verdurous Dale Cooldown decreased from 40 seconds to 35 seconds

Eye of the Vizier

Now provides +0.5 Mana Regen

Specialist’s Array

Damage bonus increased from +10 to +12

Crackshot now has a bonus 225 range search radius for secondary targets

Ogre Seal Totem

Ogre Seal Flop Slow Duration increased from one second to 1.5 seconds

Ogre Seal Flop Radius increased from 225 to 275

Vindicator’s Axe

Attack Speed bonus increased from +25 to +30

Vengeance Armor bonus when the hero is stunned increased from 15 to 20

Ascetic’s Cap

Endurance Cooldown decreased from 30 seconds to 25 seconds

Endurance Duration increased from three seconds to four seconds

Havoc Hammer

Strength bonus increased from +14 to +16

Damage bonus increased from +14 to +16

Stormcrafter

Movement Speed bonus increased from +25 to +30

Bottled Lightning Slow Duration increased from 0.3s to 0.4s

Telescope

Attack and Cast Range bonus increased from +100 to +125

Hero Updates

Alchemist

Base Movement Speed reduced from 305 to 300

Acid Spray

Radius decreased from 475/525/575/625 to 400/475/550/625

Armor reduction reduced from 4/5/6/7 to 3/4/5/6

Ancient Apparition

Cold Feet

Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9s to 15/13/11/9s

Batrider

Strength gain increased from two to 2.2

Sticky Napalm

No longer amplifies the damage of Blood Grenade

Firefly

Damage per second increased from 25/50/75/100 to 30/60/90/120

Mana Cost decreased from 125 to 100

Flaming Lasso

Mana Cost decreased from 150/175/200 to 125/150/175

Beastmater

Base Strength increased from 23 to 25

Call of the Wild Boar

Mana Cost decreased from 60/65/70/75 to 60

Bristleback

Bristleback

Damage Threshold increased from 200 to 225

Warpath

Max Stacks increased from 6/8/10 to 8/10/12

Damage per stack decreased from 20/25/30 to 15/20/25

Movement Speed per stack decreased from 3/4/5 percent to 2/3/4 percent

Broodmother

Base Damage increased by three

Base Attack Range increased from 150 to 175

Strength gain increased from two to 2.3

Insatiable Hunger

Base Attack Damage Bonus increased from 30/40/50/60 percent to 40/50/60/70 percent

Spin Web

Radius increased from 900 to 1200

Spawn Spiderlings

Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 100

Chen

Base Strength decreased from 25 to 23

Penitence

Bonus Attack Speed decreased from 25/50/75/100 to 20/40/60/80

Clinkz

Base Agility increased from 22 to 25

Base Intelligence increased from 18 to 21

Tar Bomb

Projectile Speed increased from 1500 to 2000

Radius increased from 275 to 325

Death Pact

Bonus Health increased from 125/200/275/350 to 175/250/325/400

Clockwerk

Base Strength increased from 26 to 27

Power Cogs

Mana Cost decreased from 80 to 70

Talents

Level 10 Talent Power Cogs Cooldown Reduction increased from two seconds to three seconds

Dark Seer

Surge

Cooldown increased from 18/15/12/9 seconds to 21/17/13/9 seconds

Dazzle

Base Mana Regen increased by 0.3

Shallow Grave

Mana Cost decreased from 120/130/140/150 to 100/110/120/130

Enigma

Malefice

Mana Cost decreased from 100/120/140/160 to 100/110/120/130

Talents

Level 15 Talent Malefice Instance Damage increased from +30 to +35

Legion Commander

Duel

Cooldown increased from 50s to 60/55/50s

Talents

Level 15 Talent +75 Overwhelming Odds Damage reduced to +60

Level 15 Talent +40 Press the Attack HP Regen reduced to +30

Magnus

Strength gain increased from three to 3.1

Agility gain increased from 1.9 to 2.0

Talents

Level 15 Talent All Stats per hero hit with Reverse Polarity increased from +5 to +6

Marci

Strength gain increased from three to 3.2

Dispose

Mana Cost decreased from 90 to 75/80/85/90

Talents

Level 20 Talent Rebound Stun Duration increased from +0.5s to +0.75s

Medusa

Base Intelligence increased from 23 to 27

Split Shot

Outgoing Damage increased from 45/55/65/75 percent to 55/65/75/85 percent

Mystic Snake

Main Gain increased from 11/14/17/20 percent to 16/18/20/22 percent

Mana Shield

Damage Per Mana increased from 2/2.3/2.6/2.9/3.2 to 2/2.5/3/3.5/4

Illusions now benefit from Mana Shield

Meepo

Megameepo

No longer pulls Meepos out of Duel Black Hole and Chronosphere

Muerta

Base Agility decreased from 22 to 20

Agility gain decreased from 3.0 to 2.7

Omniknight

Heavenly Grace

Base Strength bonus decreased from 8/16/24/32 to 7/14/21/28

Oracle

Fate’s Edict

Mana Cost increased from 50 to 80/90/100/110

Rain of Destiny

Heal Amplification decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent

Talents

Level 15 Talent Purifying Flames Cooldown Reduction decreased from 1.25s to one second

Pangolier

Base Strength increased from 17 to 19

Swashbuckle

Mana Cost decreased from 75/80/85/90 to 75

Rolling Thunder

Mana Cost decreased from 100/150/200 to 100/125/150

Phantom Lancer

Base Movement Speed decreased by five

Agility gain decreased from 3.2 to 2.8

Spirit Lance

Damage decreased from 100/160/220/280 to 70/140/210/280

Doppelgänger

Cooldown increased from 19/16/13/10s to 22/18/14/10s

Riki

Smoke Screen

Aghanim’s Shard Armor Reduction decreased from 7 to 6

Blink Strike

Slow Duration rescaled from 0.2/0.4/0.6/0.8 seconds to 0.4 seconds

Clock and Dagger

Backstab Agility Damage Multiplier decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2 to 1.2/1.6/2.0

Tormentors are now immune to being backstabbed

Talents

Level 10 Talent Smoke Screen Radius decreased from +60 to +50

Level 15 Talent Smoke Screen Cooldown Reduction decreased from four seconds to 3 seconds

Level 15 Talent Tricks of the Trade Agility Increase decreased from +50 percent to +40 percent

Level 20 Talent Backstab Multiplier decreased from +0.5 to +0.4

Silencer

Arcane Curse

Radius rescaled from 340/360/380/400 to 350

Snapfire

Base Strength increased from 20 to 21

Firesnap Cookie

Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 85/90/95/100

Spirit Breaker

Charge of Darkness

Charge Bonus Speed increased from 300/325/350/375 to 325/350/375/400

Nether Strike

Bonus Damage increased from 125/200/275 to 150/225/300

Talents

Level 20 Talent Greater Bash Chance increased from +13 percent to +17 percent

Timbersaw

Strength gain increased from 2.9 to 3.2

Agility gain increased from one to 1.3

Underlord

Atrophy Aura

Damage Reduction rescaled from 5/15/25/35 percent to 6/14/22/30 percent

Fiend’s Gate

Channel Time increased from three seconds to 3.5 seconds

Vengeful Spirit

Base Strength increased from 19 + 2.0 to 20 + 2.1

Base Agility increased from 20 + 2.0 to 21 + 2.1

Magic Missile

Mana Cost decreased from 100/110/120/130 to 90/95/100/105

Talents

Level 15 Talent Wave of Terror Armor increased from -2 to -3

Venomancer

Noxious Plague

Max HP as Damage decreased from 5/6/7 percent to 4/5/6 percent

Poison Nova

Magic Resist Reduction decreased from 30 percent to 20 percent

Visage

Soul Assumption

Mana Cost decreased from 125 to 110

Talents

Level 20 Talent Soul Assumption Damage Per Charge increased from +20 to +25

Void Spirit

Base Movement Speed decreased from 295 to 290

Resonant Pulse