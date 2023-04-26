Less than a week after Dota 2’s massive New Frontiers update dropped on April 20, Valve followed it up with another one, Patch 7.33b, on April 25 to iron things out and fine-tune others in time for the Berlin Major.
In addition to making Tormentors ignore illusions and reworking some natural creeps, neutral items, and actual items, the patch also changed quite a few heroes. The biggest ones include nerfs to Riki, Phantom Lancer, and Void Spirit—all of which have been a little too strong in the early stages of the new meta.
The Aghanim’s Shard Armor Reduction caused by Riki’s Smoke Screen has been reduced by one, the maximum Slow Duration of Blink Strike has been decreased by four seconds, and the Backstab Agility Damage Multiplier has been decreased by 0.2.
Related: Dota 2 bugs keep popping up as New Frontiers hits speed bump
Phantom Lancer’s Base Movement Speed has been reduced by five and his Agility Gain has decreased from 3.2 to 2.8. Meanwhile, Spirit Lance’s damage has been lowered from 100/160/220/280 to 70/140/210/280, and Doppelgänger’s cooldown has increased from 19/16/13/10 seconds to 22/18/14/10 seconds.
Void Spirit’s Base Movement Speed has been decreased from 295 to 290, and Resonant Pulse’s damage has decreased from 70/120/170/220 to 60/110/160/210. It’s not much, but it could bring him down a peg or two.
There are plenty of other changes, too. You can find a full list of them below, courtesy of Valve.
Here are the full Dota 2 Patch 7.33b notes
General Updates
- Increased channel time for Twin Gates by one second
- Tormentors’ Reflect doesn’t count illusions when dividing up damage. Illusions still take damage, but do not reduce the amount of damage taken by other units in the area.
- Tormentors’ Unyielding Shield base barrier amount now increases by 200 every time they respawn
- Night Bonus Movement Speed is now also disabled when a hero damages an enemy controlled unit
Neutral Creep Updates
Ancient Granite Golem
- Granite Aura Bonus HP Percentage decreased from 15/16.5/18/21 percent to 15/16/17/19 percent
Centaur Courser
- Cloak Aura Magic Resistance (Heroes) decreased from 15/17/19/23 percent to 10/12/14/16 percent
- Cloak Aura Magic Resistance (Creeps) decreased from 30/34/38/46 percent to 20/24/28/32 percent
Kobold Foreman
- Speed Aura Movespeed reduced from 12/15/18/24 percent to 12/13/14/16 percent
Ogre Frostmage
- Ice Armor Armor Bonus decreased from 5/6/7/9 to 4/5/6/8
- Ice Armor Move Slow decreased from 25/28/31/37 percent to 22/24/26/30 percent
- Ice Armor Attack Slow decreased from 25/28/31/37 to 22/24/26/30
Item Updates
Blood Grenade
- Now can be stacked in a single inventory slot up to three times
Boots of Travel 2
- Town Portal Scroll Cooldown increased from 30 seconds to 40 seconds (same as regular Boots of Travel)
Crimson Guard
- Guard Strength to blocked damage decreased from 60 percent to 50 percent
Disperser
- Self- or Ally targeted Suppress can now be dispelled by enemies
Phylactery
- Recipe Changed: Recipe (200) replaced with Sage’s Mask (175), Total Cost decreased from 2400 to 2375
- Now provides +0.7 Mana Regen
- Empower Spell Bonus Damage increased from 125 to 150
- Empower Spell Slow Duration increased from 1.2s to 1.5s
Neutral Item Updates
- If you already have a neutral token or an item for the tier, newly dropped tokens of this tier are automatically teleported to the neutral item stash
- You can now convert neutral item tokens that are in your stash
Faded Broach
- Mana bonus decreased from +200 to +125
Seeds of Serenity
- Verdurous Dale Radius increased from 350 to 400
- Verdurous Dale Cooldown decreased from 40 seconds to 35 seconds
Eye of the Vizier
- Now provides +0.5 Mana Regen
Specialist’s Array
- Damage bonus increased from +10 to +12
- Crackshot now has a bonus 225 range search radius for secondary targets
Ogre Seal Totem
- Ogre Seal Flop Slow Duration increased from one second to 1.5 seconds
- Ogre Seal Flop Radius increased from 225 to 275
Vindicator’s Axe
- Attack Speed bonus increased from +25 to +30
- Vengeance Armor bonus when the hero is stunned increased from 15 to 20
Ascetic’s Cap
- Endurance Cooldown decreased from 30 seconds to 25 seconds
- Endurance Duration increased from three seconds to four seconds
Havoc Hammer
- Strength bonus increased from +14 to +16
- Damage bonus increased from +14 to +16
Stormcrafter
- Movement Speed bonus increased from +25 to +30
- Bottled Lightning Slow Duration increased from 0.3s to 0.4s
Telescope
- Attack and Cast Range bonus increased from +100 to +125
Hero Updates
Alchemist
- Base Movement Speed reduced from 305 to 300
Acid Spray
- Radius decreased from 475/525/575/625 to 400/475/550/625
- Armor reduction reduced from 4/5/6/7 to 3/4/5/6
Ancient Apparition
Cold Feet
Batrider
- Strength gain increased from two to 2.2
Sticky Napalm
- No longer amplifies the damage of Blood Grenade
Firefly
- Damage per second increased from 25/50/75/100 to 30/60/90/120
- Mana Cost decreased from 125 to 100
Flaming Lasso
Beastmater
- Base Strength increased from 23 to 25
Call of the Wild Boar
- Mana Cost decreased from 60/65/70/75 to 60
Bristleback
Bristleback
- Damage Threshold increased from 200 to 225
Warpath
- Max Stacks increased from 6/8/10 to 8/10/12
- Damage per stack decreased from 20/25/30 to 15/20/25
- Movement Speed per stack decreased from 3/4/5 percent to 2/3/4 percent
Broodmother
- Base Damage increased by three
- Base Attack Range increased from 150 to 175
- Strength gain increased from two to 2.3
Insatiable Hunger
- Base Attack Damage Bonus increased from 30/40/50/60 percent to 40/50/60/70 percent
Spin Web
- Radius increased from 900 to 1200
Spawn Spiderlings
- Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 100
Chen
- Base Strength decreased from 25 to 23
Penitence
- Bonus Attack Speed decreased from 25/50/75/100 to 20/40/60/80
Clinkz
- Base Agility increased from 22 to 25
- Base Intelligence increased from 18 to 21
Tar Bomb
- Projectile Speed increased from 1500 to 2000
- Radius increased from 275 to 325
Death Pact
- Bonus Health increased from 125/200/275/350 to 175/250/325/400
Clockwerk
- Base Strength increased from 26 to 27
Power Cogs
- Mana Cost decreased from 80 to 70
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Power Cogs Cooldown Reduction increased from two seconds to three seconds
Dark Seer
Surge
- Cooldown increased from 18/15/12/9 seconds to 21/17/13/9 seconds
Dazzle
- Base Mana Regen increased by 0.3
Shallow Grave
- Mana Cost decreased from 120/130/140/150 to 100/110/120/130
Enigma
Malefice
- Mana Cost decreased from 100/120/140/160 to 100/110/120/130
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Malefice Instance Damage increased from +30 to +35
Legion Commander
Duel
- Cooldown increased from 50s to 60/55/50s
Talents
- Level 15 Talent +75 Overwhelming Odds Damage reduced to +60
- Level 15 Talent +40 Press the Attack HP Regen reduced to +30
Magnus
- Strength gain increased from three to 3.1
- Agility gain increased from 1.9 to 2.0
Talents
- Level 15 Talent All Stats per hero hit with Reverse Polarity increased from +5 to +6
Marci
- Strength gain increased from three to 3.2
Dispose
- Mana Cost decreased from 90 to 75/80/85/90
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Rebound Stun Duration increased from +0.5s to +0.75s
Medusa
- Base Intelligence increased from 23 to 27
Split Shot
- Outgoing Damage increased from 45/55/65/75 percent to 55/65/75/85 percent
Mystic Snake
- Main Gain increased from 11/14/17/20 percent to 16/18/20/22 percent
Mana Shield
- Damage Per Mana increased from 2/2.3/2.6/2.9/3.2 to 2/2.5/3/3.5/4
- Illusions now benefit from Mana Shield
Meepo
Megameepo
Muerta
- Base Agility decreased from 22 to 20
- Agility gain decreased from 3.0 to 2.7
Omniknight
Heavenly Grace
- Base Strength bonus decreased from 8/16/24/32 to 7/14/21/28
Oracle
Fate’s Edict
- Mana Cost increased from 50 to 80/90/100/110
Rain of Destiny
- Heal Amplification decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Purifying Flames Cooldown Reduction decreased from 1.25s to one second
Pangolier
- Base Strength increased from 17 to 19
Swashbuckle
- Mana Cost decreased from 75/80/85/90 to 75
Rolling Thunder
- Mana Cost decreased from 100/150/200 to 100/125/150
Phantom Lancer
- Base Movement Speed decreased by five
- Agility gain decreased from 3.2 to 2.8
Spirit Lance
- Damage decreased from 100/160/220/280 to 70/140/210/280
Doppelgänger
- Cooldown increased from 19/16/13/10s to 22/18/14/10s
Riki
Smoke Screen
- Aghanim’s Shard Armor Reduction decreased from 7 to 6
Blink Strike
- Slow Duration rescaled from 0.2/0.4/0.6/0.8 seconds to 0.4 seconds
Clock and Dagger
- Backstab Agility Damage Multiplier decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2 to 1.2/1.6/2.0
- Tormentors are now immune to being backstabbed
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Smoke Screen Radius decreased from +60 to +50
- Level 15 Talent Smoke Screen Cooldown Reduction decreased from four seconds to 3 seconds
- Level 15 Talent Tricks of the Trade Agility Increase decreased from +50 percent to +40 percent
- Level 20 Talent Backstab Multiplier decreased from +0.5 to +0.4
Silencer
Arcane Curse
- Radius rescaled from 340/360/380/400 to 350
Snapfire
- Base Strength increased from 20 to 21
Firesnap Cookie
- Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 85/90/95/100
Spirit Breaker
Charge of Darkness
- Charge Bonus Speed increased from 300/325/350/375 to 325/350/375/400
Nether Strike
- Bonus Damage increased from 125/200/275 to 150/225/300
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Greater Bash Chance increased from +13 percent to +17 percent
Timbersaw
Underlord
Atrophy Aura
- Damage Reduction rescaled from 5/15/25/35 percent to 6/14/22/30 percent
Fiend’s Gate
Vengeful Spirit
- Base Strength increased from 19 + 2.0 to 20 + 2.1
- Base Agility increased from 20 + 2.0 to 21 + 2.1
Magic Missile
- Mana Cost decreased from 100/110/120/130 to 90/95/100/105
Talents
Venomancer
Noxious Plague
- Max HP as Damage decreased from 5/6/7 percent to 4/5/6 percent
Poison Nova
Visage
Soul Assumption
- Mana Cost decreased from 125 to 110
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Soul Assumption Damage Per Charge increased from +20 to +25
Void Spirit
- Base Movement Speed decreased from 295 to 290
Resonant Pulse
- Damage decreased from 70/120/170/220 to 60/110/160/210