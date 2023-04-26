More and more Dota 2 bugs keep popping up as New Frontiers patch hits speed bump

Dota 2’s 7.33 patch launch on April 20 brought a ton of new features, but as can be expected with changes of this scale, plenty of bugs have appeared in the days since the update’s release—some minor, others game-breaking.

And while Valve has responded quickly to some of the more troubling issues this week, the game’s outage on April 25 and constant upkeep of servers as players flood into lobbies again have meant a few pesky bugs have slipped the cracks.

One such bug that has had a profound impact on matches has been an issue with Glimmer Cape. The item had fallen out of popularity over the last few patches, but 7.33’s revamp has breathed new life into the Cape, which now grants a movement speed bonus and a 300 magic damage barrier alongside its short duration of invisibility.

Unfortunately, as one Dota 2 player discovered, should that damage barrier be broken at any time during Glimmer Cape’s active duration, invisibility is immediately ended. While the magic damage barrier is a huge benefit and not dissimilar to the item’s old magic resistance bonus, most supports purchase the Cape for its invisibility, allowing for more mobility and survival during a team fighst.

Arguably more game-breaking is an issue with Undying’s Aghanim’s Shard upgrade to Tombstone, which converts the Tombstone into a bunker of sorts, allowing allied heroes to enter and avoid damage. Undying can also use Grab Ally to ‘throw’ a teammate into the Tombstone.

However, should Undying use Grab Ally on a tethered Io, throwing the Wisp into the Tombstone, the game will crash for everyone immediately.

It’s not the only odd interaction with Undying’s Tombstone either: another Dota player found that units like Couriers, Venomancer’s Plague Wards, and Pugna’s Nether Ward can use the Warp Gates to teleport across the map.

One player found any non-rooted unit can use the Warp Gate, with another listing a wider range of abilities—some of which, like Shadow Shaman or Witch Doctors ultimates, could have a profound impact on the game.

To Valve’s credit, they’ve been very responsive to the worst offenders. Riki, a hero who has seen a huge spike in win rate following changes to his kit in 7.33, had a bit of help on the patch’s launch after it was discovered Dust of Appearance did not break his invisibility. Valve was swift to fix the issue, and updated the hero within a day.

The devs also fixed a visual glitch where moving the camera toward the Radiant’s new Defender Gate region obscured the player’s vision, despite no such fault affecting players on Dire. The tree in question was quickly cut down.

It is crucial for Valve to iron out as many bugs as possible ahead of the Berlin Major, with the $500,000 USD tournament kicking off on Wednesday, April 26.