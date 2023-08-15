Baldur’s Gate 3: What is the Devilfoil mask?

Even the best builds in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be improved with buffs and other bonuses. Some of these powerful buffs are attached to masks that you can stumble upon during your adventures, like the Devilfoil Mask.

The Devilfoil Mask introduces players to the Infernal Legion buff, which gets stronger with the numbers. This means that if you have more than one Devilfoil Mask in your party, its buff will be more impactful.

What is the Devilfoil Mask in BG3, and what is it used for?

The Devilfoil Mask is a helmet that possesses the Infernal Legion buff in BG3. When the wearer is within 20 meters of another creature wearing a Devilfoil Mask, the Infernal Legion buff will activate. This buff will increase the wearer’s Strength by one while decreasing their Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma by one.

The Infernal Legion buff also stacks, and players can have a maximum of three extra Strength from the buff while only losing a total of three Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma.

If you don’t have a use for the Devilfoil Mask, you may also sell it for 240 gold coins. Aside from having a decent monetary value, Devilfoil Masks can be used in Dammon’s Forge while crafting rare gear.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Where to find Dammon in BG3

Devilfoil Mask’s lore in BG3. Screenshot by Dot Esports. The Infernal Legion buff grants one strength bonus to the wearer under a condition while reducing their three other stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where can you find Devilfoil Masks in BG3?

During my BG3 playthrough, I found our first Devilfoil Mask in Grymforge during Act Two. Upon closer research, it revealed that there were a total of four Devilfoil Masks in Grymforge, and here’s where you can find all of them.

Loot Merregon Legionnaire after defeating him.

Check the altar inside the room where you fight Merregon Legionnaire.

Check the main hall at X: -619, Y:324

Check the coordinates X:-664, Y:459, and inspect the surroundings of the skeleton.

About the author